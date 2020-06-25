Kim Garth bids adieu to Ireland cricket to pursue career in Australia

Ireland woman all-rounder Kim Garth will now not be available for the national duties as she is relocating to Australia in order to fulfill her dreams of representing Cricket Victoria.

The 24-year-old, who made her international debut in 2010, has signed a two-year deal with Cricket Victoria.

Garth said though it was a difficult decision to leave the national side for whom she has made 85 appearances, she made the choice to pursue her ambition of becoming a full-time professional cricketer.

"While I have accepted the offer, it was not an easy decision to make.To leave family, friends, and the whole Irish cricket community was a very difficult decision, and one I did not take lightly.However, my ambition has always been to be a full-time professional cricketer and to play at the highest level. A chance like this doesn’t present itself too often, so I am keen to seize this opportunity," the International Cricket Council (ICC) quoted Garth as saying

Garth, however, didn't rule out the possibilities of representing the Ireland women's cricket team in future.

"I will miss being part of the Irish squad, and indeed all the staff I have worked with at Cricket Ireland – I am very grateful and conscious of the opportunities afforded to me by Cricket Ireland over the years. But I have also learned a lot living and playing cricket in Australia and hope that, at some future time, I can bring this experience home and give back in some way," she stated.

Meanwhile, Ireland women's team head coach Ed Joyce said that though it was tough to swallow the departure of one of their leading players Garth, she completely understands the all-rounder's ambition that resulted in her decision.

Garth has notched up a total of 1,210 runs besides also bagging 65 wickets for the Ireland women's team. She has already played for Sydney Sixers and Perth Scorchers in the Women's Big Bash League (WBBL) in Australia.

She was also declared the most valuable player at Cricket Victoria’s 2019-20 Premier Cricket Awards for her good show while representing Dandenong Cricket Club.