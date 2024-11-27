‘Kind Of Price He Went’: Ashish Nehra Reveals Why GT Did Not Retain Mohammed Shami For IPL 2025

The head coach of Gujarat Titans Ashish Nehra revealed the reason why his team did not retain India’s star pacer, Mohammed Shami. During the IPL 2025 mega auction, Titans had a chance to use an RTM card for Shami but they did not, and as a result, Star Pacer was bought by SunRisers Hyderabad for Rs 10 crore.

Nehra stated that initially, Shami was a part of their retention plans but then the franchise had roped in a lot of crucial players.

"Whatever he has done for GT and for India, I mean he was part of our retention (plans) also. But again, you see retention is that kind of a thing," said Nehra. "Mohammed Shami, Shubman Gill, Rashid Khan, Sai Sudharsan -- every team has so many options. Then we had RTM also, that maybe we can use RTM (at the auction) and take him; but the kind of price he went (for)," Nehra told Jio Cinema.

"It doesn't matter whatever strategy you have, when it comes to open auction, your strategy is not going to be successful all the time. Definitely, whatever Mohammed Shami has done for GT and those three years will always be memorable”, he added.

Back during the IPL 2022 auction, Shami was sold to Gujarat Titans for 6.25 crore. Shami had a great stint with Titans but then this year he will play for the new side that is SunRisers Hyderabad in the upcoming IPL 2025.

GT IPL 2025 Full Squad: Rashid Khan, Shubman Gill, Sai Sudharsan, Rahul Tewatia, Shahrukh Khan, Kagiso Rabada (Rs. 10.75 crore), Jos Buttler (Rs. 15.75 crore). Mohammed Siraj (Rs. 12.25 crore), Prasidh Krishna (Rs. 9.50 crore), Nishant Sindhu (Rs. 30 lakh), Mahipal Lomror (Rs. 1.70 crore), Kumar Kushagra (Rs. 65 lakh), Anuj Rawat (Rs. 30 lakh), Manav Suthar (Rs. 30 lakh), Washington Sundar (Rs. 3.20 crore), Gerald Coetzee (Rs. 2.40 crore), Arshad Khan (Rs. 1.30 crore), Gurnoor Brar (Rs. 1.30 crore), Sherfane Rutherford (Rs. 2.60 crore), Sai Kishore (Rs. 2 crore), Ishant Sharma (Rs. 75 lakh), Jayant Yadav (Rs. 75 lakh), Glenn Phillips (Rs. 2 crore), Karim Janat (Rs. 75 lakh), Kulwant Khejroliya (Rs. 30 lakh).