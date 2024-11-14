The Indian team faced a humiliating Test series defeat at home against New Zealand earlier this month. It was spinners Mitchell Santner and Ajaz Patel who did the most damage. On the back of a series loss, India’s chances to play in the WTC final are bleak. Former Australian pacer Brett Lee dissected the outcome and said that the Indian team took New Zealand lightly.

"They went into the series thinking that we'll just whitewash the Kiwis, thinking that's going to be an easy series. And that's no disrespect to the Kiwis. It's just that India are so powerful, so strong on home soil. The Kiwis caught India off-guard," Lee said on his YouTube channel.

"This is a great learning curve for all out there. Probably not for Aussies because now they've got to understand that India will be much-better prepared. They are going to come in strong. They would have got a kick up the backside from their coach, Gautam Gambhir. This is atrocious, the way they played but they are still a team of champions. They have had a downfall over the last couple of weeks; it does happen in cricket," he added.

"When you have a couple of bad runs back-to-back, that's when the pressure could set in. I guess the thing now is someone like Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma just have to go back to the drawing board. Work on that technique, freshen up, get away from cricket as much as they can and then hit the ground running when they go to Australia, because I can promise you - these Australian fast bowlers will attack Rohit Sharma with that brand new ball."

The Indian team will lock horns with Australia in a five-match Test series with the first match starting from November 22 in Perth.