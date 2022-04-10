David Warner is itching to do well in IPL 2022. After getting dropped from Sunrisers Hyderabad last year, the Australian is hungry for runs. He did not do well in his first game of the season but vs KKR he has taken Delhi Capitals off to a good start.

Warner is a hard competitor on the field but off it, he is among the most fun-loving characters.

The world knows about his love for Tik Tok and social media activities. He keeps posting Reels and Tik Toks on social media and loves to engage with fans as well.

On Sunday too, when he was boarding the bus from hotel to the Brabourne stadium to play KKR, he did the iconic Pushpa move that has become a rage since the Allu Arjun movie released earlier this year.

Warner Your special for all Telugu Fans.

Earlier, KKR captain Shreyas Iyer won the toss and elected to bowl first against Delhi Capitals at the Brabourne Stadium.

Kolkata are on top of the points table while Delhi are at seventh spot. After winning the toss, Iyer confirmed that Kolkata have retained the playing eleven which won against Mumbai Indians in Pune.

"When I came in, touched the surface, it was pretty hard. It has got even grass. I feel in the second innings it would get even better. The boys have been doing really well, important we maintain the consistency. To captain such an amazing bunch is really good."

Delhi Capitals skipper Rishabh Pant said left-arm pacer Khaleel Ahmed replaces tearaway quick Anrich Nortje in just the lone change to the playing eleven from their loss to Lucknow Super Giants.

With IANS inputs