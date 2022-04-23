KKR vs GT IPL 2022: Sunil Gavaskar makes a BIG statement on Hardik Pandya

Hardik Pandya has been one of the biggest finds of IPL 2022. Many would wonder how is Hardik a 'find' when he has been playing IPL and for India for a number of years now.

But here we are speaking about his captaincy. He has led his side very well, winning 5 out of 6 games so far in IPL 2022.

Indian batting great Sunil Gavaskar is all praise for him. He said that he is might impressed by his discipline in batting.

"He didn't play a lot of cricket before the IPL because he was trying to get fully fit with all the problems he had due to the injury," Gavaskar told Star Sports.

"(Now) Look at the discipline he's showing in his batting. He's batting well in the powerplay and making full use of the field restrictions, he's doing exceedingly well in the field.

"So basically, that thinking cap is on; and once that happens your game just goes up," added Gavaskar, a former India captain."

"I think Hardik obviously treats him (MS Dhoni) as his mentor, he's very close to MS. The number at which he bats and the role that he plays, nobody has played it better than Dhoni in the history of white-ball cricket," Chopra said.

"He's learnt the right lessons from MS. When we are in the company of greatness, we try and take little pieces and it shapes our lives. And that's what we are seeing with Hardik," added Chopra.

"This is a new Hardik Pandya. This is a better version of him. It was nice to see the situations in which he has played this season. The good thing about Hardik is that he is batting responsibly at No. 4," said Pathan.

"Whether it is team India or Gujarat Titans, Hardik is the most suited batsman at number four. This is because he can take the responsibility," signed off Pathan.