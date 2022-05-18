Kolkata Knight Riders need a big win in their final round-robin match to keep their slim IPL 2022 Play-off hopes alive, while Lucknow Super Giants will look to seal their position in the top four when the two teams face off in Mumbai on Wednesday (May 18). With seven losses and six wins, KKR are placed at the sixth spot with 12 points and they will not only have to win but do it with a big margin and then hope that other results go their way to salvage any hope of sneaking into the knockout stage.

LSG already have one foot at the play-offs as they are placed at the third spot with 16 points but with a number of teams jostling it out for remaining three berths, they will look to add two more points to avoid any last-minute hiccup. Two-time former champions, KKR, which had reached the final last year, have managed to keep their theoretical chances alive after coming good in the last two matches against Mumbai Indians and Sunrisers Hyderabad.

Shreyas Iyer’s men rode on Andre Russell’s all-round brilliance and near perfect execution from the bowlers to notch up a comprehensive 54-run win over SRH in their last match. Ajinkya Rahane’s struggle finally came to an end after he was ruled out of the remainder of the IPL due to a hamstring injury, while Venkatesh Iyer continued to disappoint in his second season.

LSG, on the other hand, are coming into the match after suffering two successive defeats and will have to put up an improved show to end things on a high. The main concern for LSG is their poor batting show in the last two matches with the batters struggling in the powerplay against quality bowling.

Match Details

Kolkata Knight Riders vs Lucknow Super Giants, Match No. 66

Venue: DY Patil Stadium, Mumbai

Date & Time: May 18th at 7:30 PM IST

Live Streaming: Star Sports Network, Star Gold and Disney+Hotstar

KKR vs LSG Dream 11 Prediction

Wicketkeeper: KL Rahul, Sam Billings

Batters: Marcus Stoinis, Deepak Hooda, Nitish Rana

All-rounders: Andre Russell, Krunal Pandya

Bowlers: Tim Southee, Umesh Yadav, Avesh Khan, Ravi Bishnoi

Captain: KL Rahul

Vice-Captain: Andre Russell

KKR vs LSG Probable Playing XI

Kolkata Knight Riders: Baba Indrajith, Venkatesh Iyer, Nitish Rana, Shreyas Iyer (c), Rinku Singh, Sam Billings (wk), Sunil Narine, Andre Russell, Tim Southee, Umesh Yadav, Varun Chakravarthy

Lucknow Super Giants: KL Rahul (c), Quinton de Kock (wk), Krunal Pandya, Deepak Hooda, Marcus Stoinis, Ayush Badoni, Mohsin Khan, Jason Holder, Dushmantha Chameera, Ravi Bishnoi, Avesh Khan