KKR vs MI IPL 2022 Probable Playing XI: Will Suryakumar Yadav return for Mumbai Indians?

Shreyas Iyer’s Kolkata Knight Riders will take on Rohit Sharma-led Mumbai Indians in Match No. 14 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 at the MCA Stadium in Pune on Wednesday (April 6). Five-time champions MI are yet to win a single game in IPL 2022 but will be looking for a welcome boost with possible return of Suryakumar Yadav into the playing XI.

Yadav, also known as SKY, has recovered from his hairline fracture and joined the team last week. However, he was not part of the playing XI against Rajasthan Royals over the weekend as MI succumbed to yet another loss.

The likes of Anmolpreet Singh, Tim David and West Indian Kieron Pollard will need to shoulder responsibility. While Singh scored in single digits, David too didn't look comfortable on Indian tracks and it needs to be seen if MI brings in South Africa’s U-19 star Dewald Brevis, known as ‘Baby AB’.

IPL 2021 runners-up KKR, on the other hand, started 2022 season on a positive note with a win over Chennai Super Kings and are currently in 2nd place on the Points Table with two wins. All-rounder Andre Russell was explosive in their last match against Punjab Kings, while KKR bowling led by Umesh Yadav, Tim Southee and Sunil Narine has been exceptional so far.

Match Details

Kolkata Knight Riders and Mumbai Indians, Match No. 14

Venue: MCA Stadium, Pune

Date & Time: April 6th, 7:30 PM

Live Streaming: Star Sports Network and Disney + Hotstar app for live streaming.

Probable Playing XIs for KKR vs MI

Kolkata Knight Riders: Ajinkya Rahane, Venkatesh Iyer, Shreyas Iyer (c), Nitish Rana, Sam Billings (wk), Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Tim Southee, Shivam Mavi, Umesh Yadav, Varun Chakaravarthy

Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma (c), Ishan Kishan (wk), Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Kieron Pollard, Tim David, Daniel Sams, Murugan Ashwin, Jasprit Bumrah, Tymal Mills, Jaydev Unadkat