KKR vs MI: Suryakumar Yadav smashes Pat Cummins for a gigantic 99-m long six, leaves Hardik Pandya stunned - WATCH

Mumbai Indians star batsman Suryakumar Yadav has been a vital cog for the Indian Premier League franchise, and his 36-ball 50 against Kolkata Knight Riders on Tuesday is a proof of it. During the course of his innings, Suryakumar also smashed a 99-metere long six, which also saw him reach his half-century.

The incident took place in the second last delivery of the 10th over bowled by Pat Cummins at a soaring pace. However, unfortunate for the bowler as the ball landed in Suryakumar's zone as he flicked over the deep square fence.

Suryakumar, however, was dismissed in the following over by Shakib Al Hasan on 56, which included seven fours and two gigantic sixes.

His effort was well-acknowledged by his teammate especially Hardik Pandya, who rose both his hands in applaud. Watch the video here:

What a shot to bring up 50 by SKY! pic.twitter.com/9LZ3Jz5ru1 — Spider-Verse (@Spiderverse17) April 13, 2021

Apart from Suryakumar, Mumbai Indians skipper Rohit Sharma scored 43 from 32 balls, which included three fours and one six as the team managed to put 152 on the board.

In response, KKR got off to a good start with the pair of Nitish Rana and Shubman Gill adding 72 runs for the opening wicket.