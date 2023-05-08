KKR Vs PBKS Dream11 Team Prediction, Match Preview, Fantasy Cricket Hints: Captain, Probable Playing 11s, Team News; Injury Updates For Today’s KKR Vs PBKS IPL 2023 Match No 53 in Kolkata, 730PM IST, May 8

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) will be facing off against Punjab Kings (PBKS) in match no. 53 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Monday. PBKS are one of 4 teams on 10 points currently and need a win on Monday night to keep themselves in the hunt for a playoffs berth.

Shah Rukh Khan-owned KKR can join PBKS and the other three teams on 10 points as well with a win on Monday night. Nitish Rana’s side are coming into this match with an impressive win over Sunrisers Hyderabad last week – defending 9 runs in the final over.

Overall in the head-to-head between the two side, two-time former champions KKR hold a massive edge having won 20 out of the 31 matches so far. However, PBKS won the last encounter between the two teams earlier this season in Mohali in a rain-hit clash via DLS method.

Shikhar Dhawan’s side are coming into this match with a loss under their belt, after failing to defend 214 runs against Mumbai Indians in Mohali last week. The two sides have the two lowest averages for opening stands this tournament. KKR’s first wicket averages 20 while Kings' corresponding number is 20.1.

Kolkata Knight Riders vs Punjab Kings IPL 2023 Match No. 53 Details

Venue: Eden Gardens, Kolkata

Date & Time: May 8, 730pm IST onwards

Live Streaming and TV details: Star Sports Network and Jio Cinema website and app.

KKR vs PBKS IPL 2023 Match No. 53 Dream11 Prediction

Wicketkeepers: Jitesh Sharma, Rahmanullah Gurbaz

Batters: Shikhar Dhawan, Nitish Rana, Rinku Singh, Jason Roy

All-rounders: Sam Curran, Liam Livingstone, Andre Russell

Bowlers: Arshdeep Singh, Varun Chakravarthy

Captain: Jason Roy

Vice-captain: Sam Curran

KKR vs PBKS IPL 2023 Match No 53 Predicted 11

Kolkata Knight Riders: Jason Roy, Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Venkatesh Iyer, Nitish Rana (c), Rinku Singh, Andre Russell, Shardul Thakur, Sunil Narine, Harshit Rana, Vaibhav Arora, Varun Chakravarthy

Punjab Kings: Shikhar Dhawan (c), Prabhsimran Singh, Matthew Short/Sikandar Raza, Liam Livingstone, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Sam Curran, M Shahrukh Khan, Rishi Dhawan, Harpreet Brar, Rahul Chahar, Arshdeep Singh