KKR vs PBKS IPL 2022: 'KKR's Shreyas Iyer is a brilliant captain', Irfan Pathan makes a BIG statement

Kolkata Knight Riders' (KKR) campaign in IPL 2022 so far has been a mixed bag. They have won and lost one game each. And would hope that they win their match vs Punjab Kings on Friday (April 1).

Shreyas Iyer has led this team well. Despite the loss vs RCB, KKR had lots of positive to take out including their fighting spirit which took the lost match into the last over.

Former Indian pacer Irfan Pathan is might impressed with Shreyas' leadership skills.

"Shreyas Iyer is a brilliant captain. Remember, he picked up (Delhi Capitals) captaincy midway through the season, like Rohit Sharma who was named Mumbai Indians` captain halfway through the season in IPL 2013. For Delhi Capitals, Shreyas started well under the supervision of coach Ricky Ponting and he kept improving his decision-making skills in his first stint as captain," said Pathan in an episode of Cricket Live on Star Sports.

Pathan observed that since the time Iyer moved to Kolkata from Delhi, his leadership skills have got more limelight. "But his captaincy moves are coming to the fore prominently in this season and we will talk more about it as the tournament progresses. He`s a players` captain. He backs the players at every turn and which is a good sign of a leader. The future of Kolkata is bright under his supervision and we`ve seen glimpses of it in the first couple of games."

Kolkata will be hoping that Iyer`s leadership will get them back to winning ways in IPL 2022 against Punjab Kings at the DY Patil Stadium on Friday.