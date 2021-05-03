KKR vs RCB Dream11 Team Prediction IPL 2021: Virat Kohli vs Eoin Morgan, fantasy playing tips, probable XIs for today’s Kolkata Knight Riders vs Royal Challengers Bangalore T20 Match 30

In another thrilling battle of IPL 2021, Kolkata Knight Riders will take on Royal Challengers Bangalore at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. The high-intensity IPL 2021 KKR vs RCB match will begin at 7.30 PM IST.

Led by the world’s premier batsman – Virat Kohli – star-studded Royal Challengers Bangalore would look to get their mojo back when they face struggling Kolkata Knight Riders who need a complete overhaul for their IPL 2021 revival on Monday. From leading the table with four wins on the trot, the Kohli-led team has slipped to the third spot at the halfway stage after suffering two defeats from their last three matches.

The onus would be on their famed batting lineup of Kohli, AB de Villiers and Glenn Maxwell to start firing once again and put pressure on the KKR batsmen. Having started the season with much promise under Eoin Morgan, Knight Riders so far have failed to inspire, suffering five defeats in seven matches.

They are at the sixth spot in the eight-team table, staring at early elimination for the third season in a row. The biggest letdown for KKR this season has been their top-order batting as the top three Shubman Gill, Nitish Rana, Rahul Tripathi have failed to give the team a decent start.

Kolkata Knight Riders vs Royal Challengers Bangalore Dream11 Team Prediction

TOSS: The IPL 2021 match toss between Kolkata Knight Riders vs Royal Challengers Bangalore will take place at 7 PM IST – May 3.

Time: 7.30 PM IST

Venue: Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad.

KKR vs RCB Dream11 Team:

KKR vs RCB Dream11 Captain: Virat Kohli

KKR vs RCB Dream11 Vice-Captain: AB de Villiers

KKR vs RCB Dream11 Batsmen: Devdutt Padikkal, Nitish Rana, Rahul Tripathi, Glenn Maxwell

KKR vs RCB Dream11 wicketkeeper: Dinesh Karthik

KKR vs RCB Dream11 All-rounder: Andre Russell, Shahbaz Ahmad

KKR vs RCB Dream11 Bowlers: Pat Cummins, Kyle Jamieson, Mohammad Siraj, Varun Chakravarthy

KKR vs RCB Probable Playing XIs

Kolkata Knight Riders: Karun Nair, Shubman Gill, Rahul Tripathi, Eoin Morgan (C), Dinesh Karthik (wk), Andre Russell, Pat Cummins, Shakib Al Hasan, Shivam Mavi, Varun Chakravarthy, Prasidh Krishna.

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Devdutt Padikkal, Virat Kohli (C), Rajat Patidar, Glenn Maxwell, AB de Villiers (wk), Shahbaz Ahmed, Kyle Jamieson, Daniel Sams, Harshal Patel, Mohammad Siraj, Yuzvendra Chahal.

KKR vs RCB SQUADS

Kolkata Knight Riders: Nitish Rana, Shubman Gill, Rahul Tripathi, Eoin Morgan (C), Dinesh Karthik (wk), Andre Russell, Pat Cummins, Sunil Narine, Shivam Mavi, Prasidh Krishna, Varun Chakravarthy, Harbhajan Singh, Shakib Al Hasan, Ben Cutting, Karun Nair, Pawan Negi, Kuldeep Yadav, Gurkeerat Singh Mann, Sheldon Jackson, Sandeep Warrier, Tim Seifert, Lockie Ferguson, Rinku Singh, Venkatesh Iyer, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Vaibhav Arora.

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Virat Kohli (C), Devdutt Padikkal, Rajat Patidar, Glenn Maxwell, AB de Villiers (wk), Washington Sundar, Daniel Sams, Kyle Jamieson, Harshal Patel, Yuzvendra Chahal, Mohammed Siraj, Daniel Christian, Sachin Baby, Srikar Bharat, Navdeep Saini, Pavan Deshpande, Mohammed Azharuddeen, Finn Allen, Suyash Prabhudessai, Shahbaz Ahmed.

