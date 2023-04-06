KKR Vs RCB Dream11 Team Prediction, Match Preview, Fantasy Cricket Hints: Captain, Probable Playing 11s, Team News; Injury Updates For Today’s KKR Vs RCB IPL 2023 Match No 9 in Kolkata, 730PM IST, April 6

Kolkata Knight Riders will play host to Royal Challengers Bangalore in Match No. 9 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Thursday. Nitish Rana’s KKR are searching for their first win of the season after losing rain-hit first game to Punjab Kings by 7 runs (DLS method) last week.

Faf du Plessis-led RCB, on the other hand, started off the IPL 2023 in explosive fashion, hammering five-time champions Mumbai Indians by eight wickets with more than 3 overs to spare. Half-centuries by Du Plessis and former captain Virat Kohli powered RCB chase at Bengaluru. Kohli’s last ton in IPL, in fact, came against KKR and he will look to replicate the same at the iconic Eden Gardens stadium on Thursday night.

RCB, who reached the IPL 2022 Playoffs stage, will look to become the third team after Gujarat Titans and Punjab Kings to win their first two matches of IPL 2023. KKR, on the other hand, are dogged by injuries – including one to their regular skipper Shreyas Iyer. His replacement Jason Roy is yet to join the Shah Rukh Khan-owned Knight Riders and will be unavailable for the RCB match.

Kolkata Knight Riders vs Royal Challengers Bangalore IPL 2023 Match No. 9 Details

Venue: Eden Gardens, Kolkata

Date & Time: April 6, 730pm IST onwards

Live Streaming and TV details: Star Sports Network and Jio Cinema website and app.

KKR vs RCB IPL 2023 Match No. 9 Dream11 Prediction

Wicketkeeper: Rahmanullah Gurbaz

Batters: Venkatesh Iyer, Faf du Plessis, Virat Kohli

All-rounders: Andre Russell, Glenn Maxwell, Michael Bracewell

Bowlers: Tim Southee, Varun Chakravarthy, Mohammed Siraj, Karn Sharma

Captain: Virat Kohli

Vice-captain: Michael Bracewell

KKR vs RCB IPL 2023 Match No 9 Predicted 11

Kolkata Knight Riders: Mandeep Singh, Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Anukul Roy, Venkatesh Iyer, Nitish Rana (c), Rinku Singh, Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Shardul Thakur/Kulwant Khejroliya, Umesh Yadav, Tim Southee

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Faf du Plessis (c), Virat Kohli, Glenn Maxwell, Michael Bracewell, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Suyash Prabhudessai, Shahbaz Ahmed, Harshal Patel, Akash Deep, David Willey, Karn Sharma