KKR Vs SRH Dream11 Team Prediction, Match Preview, Fantasy Cricket Hints: Captain, Probable Playing 11s, Team News; Injury Updates For Today’s Kolkata Knight Riders Vs Sunrisers Hyderabad In MA Chidambaram Stadium, 730PM IST, Chennai

IPL 2024 final is almost here. Two best teams from the competition - KKR and SRH - take each other on in what is likely to be a high-octane contest, battled till the last ball. The match will be played at the iconic MA Chidambaram stadium in Chennai. This IPL final will be a repeat of the Qualifier 1 when these two teams met. They were the top two teams this season in the pointd table and fittingly, they are also playing the final. In the qualifier, KKR had beaten SRH to make entry into the final. SRH then played the second qualifier and beat Rajasthan Royals to book their place in the playoffs.

It will be a fascinating contest between bat and ball when these two sides meet. But there is also a chance for you to win big in the fantasy game. Goes without saying that Travis Head, Abhishek Sharma, Andre Russell, Sunil Narine become a certain pick in the Dream11 team. Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc as well as Venkatesh Iyer can be great picks in your fantasy team for IPL 2024 final.

KKR vs SRH IPL 2024 FINAL DREAM11 PREDICTION

WICKET KEEPERS: Heinrich Klaasen

BATTERS: Travis Head, Abhishek Sharma, Shreyas Iyer, Venkatesh Iyer

ALL-ROUNDERS: Andre Russell, Sunil Narine (c)

BOWLERS: Mitchell Starc, Pat Cummins, T. Natarajan (vc), Varun Chakaravarthy

Squads: KKR vs SRH

KOLKATA KNIGHT RIDERS: Shreyas Iyer (c), Srikar Bharat, Manish Pandey, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Ramandeep Singh, Nitish Rana, Sherfane Rutherford, Rinku Singh, Venkatesh Iyer, Sunil Narine, Anukul Roy, Andre Russell, Vaibhav Arora, Dushmantha Chameera, Harshit Rana, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Chetan Sakariya, Mitchell Starc, Suyash Sharma, Varun Chakaravarthy, Sakib Hussain, Angkrish Raghuvanshi.

SUNRISERS HYDERABAD: Jaydev Unadkat, Jhatavedh Subramanyan, T Natarajan, Mayank Markande, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Pat Cummins (c), Washington Sundar, Shahbaz Ahmed, Sanvir Singh, Glenn Phillips, Nitish Reddy, Marco Jansen, Abhishek Sharma, Upendra Yadav, Rahul Tripathi, Aiden Markram, Heinrich Klaasen, Travis Head, Anmolpreet Singh, Mayank Agarwal, Abdul Samad, Akash Maharaj Singh, Wanindu Hasaranga.

Probable Playing 11s: KKR vs SRH

KKR Probable XI: Sunil Narine, Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Venkatesh Iyer, Shreyas Iyer (c), Rinku Singh, Andre Russell, Ramandeep Singh, Mitchell Starc, Vaibhav Arora, Harshit Rana, Varun Chakravarthy

(Impact substitute: Anukul Roy/Nitish Rana)

SRH Probable XI:Travis Head, Abhishek Sharma, Rahul Tripathi, Aiden Markram, Nitish Reddy, Heinrich Klaasen (wk), Abdul Samad, Pat Cummins (c), Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jaydev Unadkat, T Natarajan

(Impact substitute: Shahbaz Ahmed/Umran Malik)