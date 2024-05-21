KKR vs SRH Dream11 Team Prediction, Match Preview, Fantasy Cricket Hints: Captain, Probable Playing 11s, Team News; Injury Updates For Today’s Kolkata Knight Riders Vs Sunrisers Hyderabad In Narendra Modi Stadium, 730PM IST, Ahmedabad

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH), the franchise that has set the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) on fire with its explosive batting, will be locking horns with Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in the qualifier one clash at Ahmedabad's Narendra Modi Stadium on Tuesday. Both franchises have led the entertainment aspect of the league from the front with endless fours and sixes and kept statisticians busy by reaching new highs in T20 cricket. When it is all said and done, no doubt these two teams' 2024 season will be looked upon as a harbinger of a paradigm shift in T20 batting.

KKR ended up the season at the top with nine wins, three losses and two no results, with a total of 20 points. They also finished with a net run rate of +1.428, the highest by any team in the IPL history. SRH is at the second spot, with eight wins, five losses and one no result, giving them 16 points.

KKR and SRH have posted six 200-plus totals in this season, the most by any team. SRH has crossed the 250-run mark thrice, also making the highest IPL total ever, 287/3 against Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) while the KKR has done it twice.

KKR vs SRH DREAM 11 PREDICTION

WICKET KEEPERS: Heinrich Klaasen

BATTERS: Travis Head, Abhishek Sharma, Shreyas Iyer

ALL ROUNDERS: Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Nitish Kumar Reddy

BOWLERS: Mitchell Starc, Pat Cummins, T. Natarajan, Varun Chakaravarthy

KKR vs SRH: Probable Playing 11s

KKR Probable XI: Rahamanullah Gurbaz (wk), Sunil Narine, Angkrish Raghuvanshi/Nitish Rana, Shreyas Iyer (c), Venkatesh Iyer, Rinku Singh, Andre Russell, Ramandeep Singh , Mitchell Starc, Harshit Rana, Varun Chakaravarthy [Impact substitute: Vaibhav Arora]

SRH Probable Playing 11: Travis Head, Abhishek Sharma, Nitish Reddy, Rahul Tripathi, Heinrich Klaasen (wk), Abdul Samad, Shahbaz Ahmed, Pat Cummins (c), Sanvir Singh, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Vijayakanth Viyaskanth [Impact substitute: T Natarajan]

SRH vs KKR: Squads

Sunrisers Hyderabad Squad: Travis Head, Abhishek Sharma, Rahul Tripathi, Nitish Reddy, Heinrich Klaasen(w), Shahbaz Ahmed, Abdul Samad, Sanvir Singh, Pat Cummins(c), Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Vijayakanth Viyaskanth, T Natarajan, Umran Malik, Glenn Phillips, Washington Sundar, Jaydev Unadkat, Mayank Agarwal, Aiden Markram, Anmolpreet Singh, Upendra Yadav, Mayank Markande, Jhatavedh Subramanyan, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Marco Jansen, Akash Maharaj Singh

Kolkata Knight Riders Squad: Rahmanullah Gurbaz(w), Sunil Narine, Venkatesh Iyer, Shreyas Iyer(c), Rinku Singh, Andre Russell, Ramandeep Singh, Anukul Roy, Mitchell Starc, Harshit Rana, Varun Chakaravarthy, Vaibhav Arora, Manish Pandey, Nitish Rana, Srikar Bharat, Sherfane Rutherford, Dushmantha Chameera, Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Sakib Hussain, Suyash Sharma, Allah Ghazanfar, Chetan Sakariya