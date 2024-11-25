‘KL and Axar Going To Lead’: Delhi Capitals’ Co-owner Parth Jindal Speaks After First Day Of IPL 2025 Mega Auction

According to the co-owner of the Delhi Capitals, Parth Jindal, the likes of KL Rahul and Axar Patel will be leading the team in the IPL 2025. The Delhi-based team roped in Rahul for a whopping amount of Rs 14 crore in the IPL auction on Sunday, November 24.

During the first day of the IPL 2025 mega auction, the franchise signed nine players with the likes of Mitchell Starc, Harry Brook, and KL Rahul. They also used the Right To Match (RTM) card to acquire Jake Fraser-McGurk at Rs 9 crore.

“We were looking for stability in the top order, someone with experience who can build the innings. And, I think KL Rahul, given his record in the IPL, he's someone who's consistently given more than 400 runs every season. I think with the Kotla wicket, it is going to suit his game. We're very excited to have him,” Parth Jindal said after the auction.

“We have a very young batting lineup. Both KL and Axar are going to lead them and are going to guide them. KL's batting and experience will be a vital cog in the wheel,” he added.

England player Harry Brook was roped in for Rs 6.25 crore, while the likes of T Natarajan and Karun Nair were bought for Rs 10.75 crore and Rs 50 lakh, respectively.

“We just went for the best available talent. We're looking for a couple more bowlers tomorrow. I think the bowling attack will be very strong. Batting is also strong. Overall, it's going to be a very competitive squad," Jindal said.

Delhi Capitals Full List Of Players For IPL 2025

1. Mitchell Starc (Australia) - Bowler - Rs 11.75 crore

2. KL Rahul (India) - WK-Batter - Rs. 14 crore

3. Jake Fraser-McGurk (Australia) - Batter - Rs. 9 crore (RTM)

4. Harry Brook (England) - Batter - Rs. 6.25 crore

5. T Natarajan (India) - Bowler - Rs. 10.75 crore

6. Karun Nair (India) - Batter - Rs. 50 lakh

7. Sameer Rizvi (India) - Allrounder-Rs 95 lakh

8. Ashutosh Sharma (India) - Allrounder - Rs 3.80 crore

9. Mohit Sharma (India) - Bowler - Rs 2.20 crore