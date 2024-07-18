KL Rahul And Athiya Shetty Buy INR 20 Crore Luxury Apartment In Mumbai’s Elite Pali Hill

Indian cricketer KL Rahul and his actress wife Athiya Shetty have recently made headlines with their high-profile real estate purchase. The power couple has acquired a luxurious apartment in Mumbai's prestigious Pali Hill area for a staggering INR 20 crore. This new acquisition is more than just a property; it's a testament to their rising status in both the sports and entertainment industries.

Also Read: Happy Birthday Smriti Mandhana: Top 10 Records Owned By Star India Women Cricketer - In Pics



A Glimpse into the Lavish Property



The newly purchased property in the upscale Bandra neighbourhood spans 3,350 square feet. Located on the second floor of the Sandhu Palace building, a towering multi-storey establishment, the apartment offers the couple a spacious urban sanctuary. The building has received a partial occupation certificate from the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), further cementing its exclusivity and appeal.



Pali Hill has long been a coveted address for celebrities and high-net-worth individuals, with property rates often exceeding INR one lakh per square foot. The area is known for its lush greenery, quiet streets, and proximity to Mumbai's bustling hotspots, making it a prime location for those seeking a blend of luxury and convenience.



The Financials: Stamp Duty and Registration



The transaction details reveal that the couple paid a stamp duty of INR 1.20 crore and a registration fee of INR 30,000. The deal, registered on July 15, also includes four car parking spaces, a valuable asset in the congested city of Mumbai. This purchase underscores the couple's readiness to invest in their future together, securing a prime piece of Mumbai real estate.



A Love Story in the Limelight



KL Rahul and Athiya Shetty's relationship, which began as a friendship and blossomed into romance, has been in the public eye since they made it Instagram-official in 2020. Their wedding in January 2023 was a much-celebrated affair, and recent viral photos from their first-anniversary celebration have only added to their public appeal. The couple continues to captivate their fans with glimpses of their life together, often sharing moments from their travels, celebrations, and now, their new home.



KL Rahul's Cricketing Journey



On the professional front, KL Rahul has had a dynamic year. After leading the Lucknow Super Giants in the IPL 2024, he was notably absent from India's T20 World Cup 2024 winning squad. However, with the Men in Blue preparing for their upcoming tour to Sri Lanka, the top-order batter is expected to be included in the team, as many senior members will be rested for the series. Rahul is also reportedly set to lead the side in the ODIs, showcasing his leadership skills and resilience.



Celebrity Neighbours and a Prestigious Locale



Pali Hill is not just any address; it is home to some of the most influential names in the country. Several other celebrities have preferred Pali Hill, making it one of the most posh localities in the city of dreams. The couple's new residence places them among Bollywood A-listers and business magnates, adding to their star-studded neighbourhood.



The couple were also recently spotted in dapper traditional outfits at the wedding celebrations of industrialist Mukesh Ambani's son Anant with Radhika Merchant. Their presence at such high-profile events further cements their status as a power couple in the public eye.