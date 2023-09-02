KL Rahul And Athiya Shetty Seek Divine Blessings At Ghati Subramanya Swamy Temple Amidst Injury Recovery For Asia Cup 2023

Indian cricket sensation KL Rahul, who has been nursing an unfortunate injury, sought divine blessings at the renowned Ghati Subramanya Swamy Temple, located on the outskirts of Bangalore. Accompanied by his wife, the Bollywood actress Athiya Shetty, Rahul's temple visit has grabbed the spotlight as cricket enthusiasts eagerly await his return to the field.

KL Rahul & Athiya Shetty visited Ghati Subramanya Swamy Temple. pic.twitter.com/Nn08zvekI3 — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) September 2, 2023

Rehabilitation Saga Continues

KL Rahul's journey from IPL 2023 to the upcoming Asia Cup has been a rollercoaster ride. After being sidelined due to an unspecified "niggle," Rahul remained in the National Cricket Academy in Bangalore while the national team embarked on their journey to Sri Lanka for the Asia Cup.

Indian selector Ajit Agarkar had previously hinted at Rahul's expected return in the later stages of the tournament. However, the recent temple visit indicates that Rahul is taking his rehabilitation process seriously and may return sooner than anticipated.

About Ghati Subramanya Swamy Temple

Ghati Subramanya Swamy Temple is a Hindu pilgrimage center located 60 kilometers from Bangalore in Doddaballapura, Karnataka, India. This unique temple houses both Lord Karthikeya and Lord Narasimha, believed to have emerged from the earth. It is also a significant worship site for the Hindu deity Kethu.

The temple boasts a history dating back over 600 years and is known for its tradition of blessing childless couples. Thousands of snake idols (ನಾಗರ ಹಾವು) surround the temple, symbolizing a sacred ritual.

The idol of Kartikeya with a seven-headed cobra, carved from a single stone, faces eastward, while the idol of Lord Narasimha faces westward. To allow devotees to view both deities simultaneously, a large mirror was placed in the sanctum sanctorum.

The Ghati Subramanya Temple is not only a spiritual haven but also hosts a famous cattle fair in December, attracting farmers from neighboring states.

KL Rahul's Current Status

Chief selector Ajit Agarkar had earlier confirmed that Rahul had recovered from a thigh strain, which he suffered during IPL 2023, but had sustained another injury during rehab. Head coach Rahul Dravid has since revealed that Rahul is not yet 100 percent fit and will be unavailable for the initial matches of the Asia Cup.

Dravid stated during a recent press conference in Bengaluru, "He has had a really good week with us here. He has done training and is progressing really well on the route that we want to take. But he will be unavailable for the first part, for the Kandy leg of the tournament." Dravid further mentioned that the NCA would continue to oversee Rahul's rehabilitation.

Replacement in Playing 11

In Rahul's absence, India has called upon Ishan Kishan to take his place in the playing 11. This move might seem unconventional, as Kishan has limited experience batting in the middle order, with just ten matches under his belt and not much success to show for it.

Rahul's Impact on the Team

KL Rahul's absence is undoubtedly a blow to the Indian team, considering his exceptional form leading up to the Asia Cup. With an average of 53, including a century and seven fifties, Rahul was poised to play a pivotal role in India's campaign. Rahul Dravid hinted at his immediate inclusion once he regains full fitness, indicating the faith the team has in the talented batter.

As KL Rahul continues his path to recovery, his temple visit reflects the dedication and determination that have defined his cricketing career. Cricket enthusiasts worldwide eagerly await his return to the playing field, hoping that divine intervention will hasten his comeback.