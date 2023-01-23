topStoriesenglish
KL Rahul-Athiya Shetty wedding: Yuvraj Singh Suresh Raina wish newly-weds

Ahead of the wedding, Athiya and KL Rahul hosted a sangeet night for their guests.

Jan 23, 2023

Cricketer KL Rahul and actress Athiya Shetty have been declared man and wife. The pheras took place at the magic hour of the evening for the wedding ceremony, which was held on Monday at Suniel Shetty's farm in Khandala. Following the ceremony, Suniel and his son Ahan Shetty exited the building, greeted the media, and gave candy to those who had gathered outside. The couple was showered with love on social media by fans, actresses and former cricketers.

Here's how Yuvraj Singh and Suresh Raina wished couple -

The father-son duo donned Indian ethnic wear. While Suniel wore a crepe coloured Kurta and pyjama, his son was seen decked up in all white ethnic attire. Expressing his happiness, Suniel told the media that he is very happy as the function went on really well and the family has something planned up for the reception once the Indian Premier League gets completed given Rahul has work commitments in the cricket league. The 'Phir Hera Pheri' actor also mentioned that he still remains a father for Rahul like he is for his daughter Athiya and opined that the 'in-law' is a thing of the past.

Ahead of the wedding, Athiya and KL Rahul hosted a sangeet night for their guests. Suniel and his wife Mana, along with Athiya's besties Krishna Shroff and Akansha Ranjan had set the dance floor on fire with the celebrations.

