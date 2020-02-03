KL Rahul jumps to 2nd spot, Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma in top 10 of ICC T20I batsmen rankings

India's superlative show against New Zealand saw the Men in Blue whitewashing the Black Caps 5-0 in the T20 International series resulting in several players climbing up the International Cricket Council rankings. Kannur Lokesh Rahul topped the batting charts in the series and jumped four places in the ICC Men’s T20I Player Rankings to grab a career best-equaling second place. Several other Indian players, too, made the upward journey thanks to their good show against New Zealand.

Rohit Sharma entered the top 10 climbing three places, Shreyas Iyer moved to 55th position jumping a massive 63 places while Manish Pandey reached 58th which is 12 places up from his last ranking. Captain Virat Kohli stays ninth after scoring 105 runs in four matches. India has the maximum representation in the top 10 T20I batsmen rankings with KL Rahul, Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma making the cut.

The top batsman is Babar Azam of Pakistan with 879 points while Australian skipper Aaron Finch, New Zealand's Colin Munro and Dawid Malan of England make the top five.

New Zealand captain Kane Williamson, who missed the last two T20I against India due to an injury, has also seen his rank improve from 23 to 16 thanks to his 160 runs in the series while wicketkeeper-batsman Tim Seifert has made a quantum jump from 73 to 34. Veteran batsman Ross Taylor is now ranked 39 while leg-spinner Ish Sodhi is at the 13th position among bowlers.

Indian bowlers, too, have made rapid strides in the rankings with star pacer Jasprit Bumrah at 11 after moving up 26 places, Spinner Yuzvendra Chahal is now ranked 30th up from the 40th positing in the last rankings while Shardul Thakur’s eight wickets in the series have lifted him 34 places to 57th position. Navdeep Saini has also reasons to cheer as he has moved up 25 places to 71st while Ravindra Jadeja is at 76.

For Pakistan, experienced players Shoaib Malik and Mohammad Hafeez have advanced to 45th and 71th positions, respectively, after slamming a half-century each in the three-match series. Babar Azam, the third Pakistan batsman to score a half-century in the series, has retained the top position as well as his aggregate of 879 points.

Left-arm fast bowler Shaheen Afridi has moved up from 72nd to 39th position with two wickets in the series, which the home side won 2-0, with one match abandoned, to retain the top rank in the MRF Tyres ICC Men’s T20I Team Rankings.

Bangladesh opener Tamim Iqbal, who top-scored in the series with an aggregate of 104 runs, has gained 11 slots to reach 50th position. Al Amin-Hossain is at 51st position among bowlers after gaining 25 places.

MRF Tyres ICC Men’s T20I Player Rankings (as of February 3, 2020)

Batsmen (top 10)

Rank (+/-) Player Team Pts Avge S/R Highest Rating

1 ( - ) Babar Azam Pak 879 50.72 128 896 v Eng at Cardiff 2019

2 (+4) Lokesh Rahul India 823 45.65 146 854 v Eng at Old Trafford 2018

3 (-1) Aaron Finch Aus 810 38.32 156 901 v Zim at Harare 2018

4 ( - ) Colin Munro NZ 785 31.34 156 831 v Pak at Dubai 2018

5 (-2) Dawid Malan Eng 782* 57.25 156 798 v NZ at Napier 2019

6 (-1) Glenn Maxwell Aus 766 35.02 160 837 v SL at Adelaide 2019

7 ( - ) Evin Lewis WI 702 32.20 155 782 v Eng at Durham 2017

8 ( - ) H Zazai Afg 692* 43.25 163 736 v WI at Lucknow 2019

9 ( - ) Virat Kohli India 673 50.80 138 897 v Eng at Edgbaston 2014

10 (+3) Rohit Sharma India 662 32.62 139 719 v WI at Lucknow 2018

Other selected rankings

Rank (+/-) Player Team Pts Avge S/R Highest Rating

16 (+7) K Williamson NZ 584 32.64 125 761 v Ban at Napier 2017

34= (+43) Tim Seifert NZ 508*! 22.85 140 508 v India at Bay Oval 2020

39 (+11) Ross Taylor NZ 502 26.51 123 538 v Pak at Hamilton 2010

45 (+3) Shoaib Malik Pak 487 31.36 124 577 v SL at Colombo (RPS) 2009

50= (+11) Tamim Iqbal Ban 479 23.84 117 550 v SL at Chittagong 2014

55= (+63) Shreyas Iyer India 451*! 27.80 130 451 v NZ at Bay Oval 2020

58 (+12) Manish Pandey India 447 47.13 128 531 v Ire at Malahide 2018

71 (+10) M Hafeez Pak 407 25.21 117 650 v SL at Dubai 2013

Bowlers (top 10)

Rank (+/-) Player Team Pts Avge Eco Highest Rating

1 ( - ) Rashid Khan Afg 749 12.52 6.15 816 v Ban at Dehradun 2018

2 ( - ) M Ur Rahman Afg 742*! 16.20 5.40 742 v WI at Lucknow 2019

3 ( - ) M Santner NZ 677 21.07 7.36 724 v Pak at Wellington 2018

4 (+1) Adam Zampa Aus 674 20.42 6.15 720 v SL at Brisbane 2019

5 (-1) Imad Wasim Pak 672 21.61 5.93 780 v WI at Trinidad 2017

6 ( - ) A Phehlukwayo SA 665 18.96 7.87 666 v India at Mohali 2019

7 ( - ) Adil Rashid Eng 660 25.64 7.51 716 v WI at St Kitts 2019

8 ( - ) Shadab Khan Pak 653 20.87 7.03 769 v Sco at Edinburgh 2018

9 ( - ) Ashton Agar Aus 649! 27.29 6.92 649 v Pak at Perth Stadium 2019

10 ( - ) Chris Jordan Eng 640 24.07 8.58 659 v NZ at Wellington 2019

Other selected rankings

Rank (+/-) Player Team Pts Avge Eco Highest Rating

11= (+26) J Bumrah India 630 20.25 6.66 764 v Eng at Bengaluru 2017

13 (+6) Ish Sodhi NZ 622 24.09 8.05 732 v Pak at Wellington 2018

30= (+10) Y Chahal India 529 24.34 8.18 706 v Ban at Colombo (RPS) 2018

39= (+33) S Afridi Pak 511*! 20.81 7.23 511 v Ban at Lahore 2020

51= (+25) Al-Amin Hossain Ban 470 17.26 7.20 626 v OMA at Dharamsala 2016

57 (+34) Shardul Thakur India 461*! 21.00 8.73 461 v NZ at Bay Oval 2020

71= (+25) Navdeep Saini India 430*! 18.07 7.15 430 v NZ at Bay Oval 2020

76 (+34) R Jadeja India 419 29.53 7.10 659 v Pak at Mirpur 2016

All-rounders (top five)

Rank (+/-) Player Team Pts Highest Rating

1 ( - ) M Nabi Afg 319 355 v Ban at Mirpur 2019

2 ( - ) Glenn Maxwell Aus 231 368 v SL at Colombo (RPS) 2016

3 ( - ) Sean Williams Zim 212 226 v Nepal at Singapore 2019

4 ( - ) R Berrington Sco 194 204 v Ire at Malahide 2019

5 ( - ) Rohan Mustafa UAE 156 174 v JER at Abu Dhabi 2019