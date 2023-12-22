trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2701703
WATCH: KL Rahul & Keshav Maharaj's Stump-Mic Conversation Over 'Ram Siya Ram' Steals The Show

The humorous interaction between Rahul and Maharaj wasn't limited to the players' banter.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Akash Kharade|Last Updated: Dec 22, 2023, 09:13 AM IST|Source: Bureau
In a thrilling finale at Paarl on December 21, India secured a 2-1 series win against South Africa in the ODI series. The Men in Blue dominated the decider with a 78-run victory, courtesy of Sanju Samson's sensational century and Arshdeep Singh's outstanding four-wicket haul. The match wasn't just about cricketing skills; it was sprinkled with humour too. During the 34th over of South Africa's innings, spinner Keshav Maharaj walked into bat. To the amusement of fans, the popular Bollywood track 'Ram Siya Ram' from the film 'Adipurush' began playing at Boland Park. Indian captain KL Rahul, stationed behind the wickets, couldn't resist a playful jab, remarking, "Keshav bhai, every time you come, they play this song..." Maharaj, with a chuckle, acknowledged the quirky coincidence. The amusing exchange between the two cricketers quickly went viral, adding a delightful touch to the intense match.

India's Standout Performances

While the banter stole the spotlight, India's victory was underlined by stellar performances. Sanju Samson's maiden international century, an impressive 116-run partnership with Tilak Varma, and Arshdeep Singh's crucial wickets contributed significantly to the triumph. Rahul's captaincy prowess was evident as India sealed the series, making him only the second Indian captain to achieve an ODI series win in South Africa after Virat Kohli.

The Stump-Mic Banter Takes Social Media by Storm

The humorous interaction between Rahul and Maharaj wasn't limited to the players' banter. A video capturing the song 'Ram Siya Ram' playing in the background as Maharaj prepared to bowl further fueled the online chatter. The lighthearted moment struck a chord with cricket enthusiasts, rapidly spreading across social media platforms.

Maharaj's Resilience and India's Red-Ball Aspirations

Despite Maharaj's valiant effort with both bat and ball, India's dominance prevailed. The focus now shifts to the upcoming Test series, where both teams aim to make their mark in red-ball cricket. Maharaj's economical spell of 1/37 showcased his skills, but India's determined performance ensured a decisive victory.

