KL Rahul named captain, Ruturaj Gaikwad receives ODI call-up — major takeaways from India squad for SA series

BCCI selectors announced the ODI squad for South Africa series on December 31 and there are some major changes that have taken place. Virat Kohli won't feature as captain for the first time after taking baton from MS Dhoni in January 2017. And he will play under KL Rahul for the first time as well. This will be the first time Kohli will be playing under an Indian captain who is not named MS Dhoni.

We bring you five other major takeaways from the ODI squad:

Call up for Washington Sundar

TEAM : KL Rahul (Capt), Shikhar Dhawan, Ruturaj Gaekwad, Virat Kohli, Surya Kumar Yadav, Shreyas Iyer, Venkatesh Iyer, Rishabh Pant (wk), Ishan Kishan (wk), Y Chahal, R Ashwin, W Sundar, J Bumrah (VC), Bhuvneshwar Kumar,Deepak Chahar, Prasidh Krishna, Shardul Thakur, Mohd. Siraj — BCCI (@BCCI) December 31, 2021

All-rounder Washington Sundar has been recovering from a finger injury he sustained in July last year and since he has not played international cricket. The year 2022 will see him restart with the ODI series. He is quality spinner and by getting ODI call-up, it is an indication from selectors that they see him grow as an all-format limited overs cricketer.

So far Sundar has played only in 1 ODI and he would like to get a consistent role of a bowling all-rounder in the fifty overs.

Ashwin returns to the fold

R Ashwin continues to impress selectors with his white-ball skills. After being part of the T20 side for the World Cup in October-November, Ashwin has been called up for the ODI side as well. He last played an ODI for India in 2017 during the ICC Champions Trophy. Since then he has failed to make the cut into the Indian 50-over team. Rohit Sharma, the new ODI captain, likes Ashwin and he wants to use his experience and skill in lead up to World Cup.

ODI call up for Ruturaj Gaikwad

Ruturaj Gaikwad has made heads turn. With runs in IPL and runs in Vijay Hazare Trophy, the ODI call-up was not far away for this CSK opener. Gaikwad got into the T20I team for the first time against New Zealand. And now selectors have given him the ODI ticket. Speaking on his selection, chief selector Chetan Sharma said, "He was in the T20 team and also now he is in the ODI team, wherever his place can be made, selectors are thinking he will go and do wonders for the country." India need players for the future and Gaikwad looks like a great potential.

Rest for Mohammed Shami

Shami has been playing consistently for the past six months, shifting from one bio-bubble to the other and selectors feel it is the right time to rest him. Mohammed Siraj has been included and it could turn out to be a good decision for the pacer is in good Test form currently.

KL Rahul the captain, Bumrah the new vice captain

Chetan Sharma is mighty impressed with KL Rahul. He sees a mature head on his shoulders and that is why Rahul has been named the captain for the one-day side in absence of Rohit, who is missing out due to an injury.

"We are looking at KL Rahul as a three-format player, and he has got good experience of captaincy. He has proved his leadership qualities. That is what all selectors think. When Rohit is not fit, we thought KL is the best one to handle the side. We have good confidence in him, and we are grooming him," said Chetan on why he is opting for Rahul to lead the side.

One more interesting development in Indian cricket is that Jasprit Bumrah, a fast bowler, has been named the vice-captain for the ODIs against South Africa. This is a big thing knowing not many bowlers have gone on to become captains and vice-captains in Indian cricket. It could be a big turning point in Bumrah's career.