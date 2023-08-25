KL Rahul Or Ishan Kishan? Ex-India Batting Coach Picks His Choice Of Wicketkeeper/Batter For Asia Cup 2023

Since the time the BCCI selectors announced the squad for Asia Cup 2023, the debate is on over who should be India's first choice wicketkeeper and batter. In absence of Rishabh Pant and KL Rahul, Ishan Kishan has been playing consistently for India in the past few series and has done well too. Not to forget, the left-handed batter had also slammed a double hundred in ODIs last year vs Bangladesh. Kishan had a good tour of West Indies. He has been picked in India squad for Asia Cup but so has KL Rahul.

Rahul, however, is coming back after recovering from an injury. He is fit now but his real fitness will be tested when he takes field in the matches. Nets practice and match practice are two different things. After that, he needs to make runs too. It will be interesting to see who does coach Rahul Dravid and captain Rohit Sharma pick in the first match of Asia Cup vs Pakistan on September 2.

Speaking exclusively to Star Sports, former India cricketer Sanjay Bangar spoke about KL Rahul’s role in Team India for the upcoming Asia Cup 2023, he said “I think keeper batter because no one bowls in the top 5 of team India, so it means if you want 6 bowling options you should have a player in your top 5 who can bowl or he should be a wicket-keeper batsman. So, I feel if KL Rahul plays the role of a wicket-keeper batsman, I believe then only he should be considered in the playing XI because in that way the team's balance will be maintained.

He further said, “If Kl Rahul is not fit as a batsman then Ishan Kishan has done nothing wrong because he is a better wicket-keeper and also a regular wicket-keeper. So, in the 50 over format game wherever India is going to play you will obviously want a fit and number one wicket keeper to play in the starting XI rather than considering a player who is half fit or who feels that he can be injured again.”