KL Rahul Set To Be Released By Lucknow Super Giants Ahead Of IPL 2025 Mega Auction? Mayank Yadav To Be Retained: Reports

IPL 2025: Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) are expected to part ways with captain KL Rahul following a lackluster IPL 2024 season where the team failed to secure a playoff spot. Rahul, who has been at the helm since the franchise's inception in 2022, is unlikely to be retained for IPL 2025. This decision comes after three seasons of mixed results, with the management opting for a new direction. Despite leading LSG to playoff appearances in the past, Rahul's form and strike rate have been concerns for the franchise.

Rahul’s Form And Management’s Decision

According to reports, LSG's management had extensive discussions regarding KL Rahul's future and reached a consensus to move forward without him. A source close to the team said, "We have discussed KL’s role with the team management multiple times, and there is consent that we will move forward without him." Rahul, a seasoned IPL performer, is expected to enter the IPL 2025 mega auction as one of the biggest names available.

In IPL 2022, Rahul scored 616 runs at a strike rate of 135.38, but his form dipped in the subsequent seasons. In IPL 2023, he struggled with a strike rate of 113.22, while the 2024 edition saw him recover somewhat with 520 runs at a strike rate of 136.13. However, a mid-season injury in 2023 raised concerns about his consistency. With a total of 4,683 runs in 132 IPL matches at a strike rate of 134.61, Rahul has four centuries and 37 fifties to his name, but the franchise seems ready to explore other options for the future.

Key Players Set for Retention

While KL Rahul is expected to be released, LSG is reportedly keen on retaining three crucial players for the 2025 season: fast bowler Mayank Yadav, leg-spinner Ravi Bishnoi, and West Indian wicketkeeper-batter Nicholas Pooran.

Mayank Yadav

Pace sensation Mayank Yadav, known for his raw pace that often exceeds 155 kmph, is set to be retained by LSG at a significant price. Despite playing only four matches in the 2024 season due to injury, Yadav impressed with seven wickets, including key performances against players like Cameron Green. His recent T20I debut for India against Bangladesh has boosted his value, and LSG is expected to secure him for a price range of Rs 11 to Rs 14 crore.

Ravi Bishnoi

Leg-spinner Ravi Bishnoi, who has been a consistent performer for LSG, is also on the franchise’s retention list. Despite taking only 10 wickets in 14 matches during the 2024 season, Bishnoi remains a vital part of the team’s future plans. LSG is set to offer him a significant pay raise, recognizing his previous successes and potential as a key spin option.

Nicholas Pooran

Nicholas Pooran, who served as stand-in captain during one match in IPL 2024, is another key player likely to be retained by LSG. The West Indian provided stability in the middle order, playing crucial roles with the bat throughout the season. LSG is expected to offer Pooran a hefty contract, reflecting his importance to the team.

Will LSG Re-Bid for Rahul?

While KL Rahul is likely to be released ahead of IPL 2025, there is speculation that LSG might still bid for him during the auction at a more balanced price. Rahul’s leadership experience and batting prowess could still be of interest to the team if they manage to secure him for a more suitable sum.

Final Retention List by October 31

Fans are eagerly awaiting LSG’s official announcement of their retained players, which will be made by October 31. The decision to release KL Rahul marks a significant shift for the franchise, but with the retention of key players like Mayank Yadav, Ravi Bishnoi, and Nicholas Pooran, LSG aims to build a strong foundation for the upcoming IPL season.

The upcoming IPL 2025 auction is expected to see heavy bidding for high-profile players, including KL Rahul, as teams look to revamp their squads for the new season.