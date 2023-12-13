trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2698538
NewsCricket
KL RAHUL

KL Rahul To Change His Batting Position For Lucknow Super Giants In IPL 2024: Report

As Rahul gears up for the series against South Africa, there's a growing indication that he will not only wield the gloves in ODIs but also take on wicketkeeping responsibilities in the Test matches.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Akash Kharade|Last Updated: Dec 13, 2023, 05:43 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

KL Rahul To Change His Batting Position For Lucknow Super Giants In IPL 2024: Report

KL Rahul, the dynamic Indian cricketer, is embarking on a transformative journey as he leads the Indian team in ODIs and Tests against South Africa. This marks a significant shift in Rahul's career, transitioning from his traditional role as an opener to a prominent wicketkeeper-batsman. The move is not only strategic but signifies the early stages of KL Rahul 2.0. As per a report in Cricbuzz, "While Ishan Kishan is also part of the squad, Rahul is likely to be the preferred choice for wicketkeeping duties in both ODIs and Tests. This change is part of Rahul's effort to establish himself as a middle-order batsman across formats, a role he has excelled in recently, particularly in ODIs."

Also Read: 'One Muslim Life Is Equal To A Hindu Life...': Usman Khawaja Defends Political Messaging On Shoes Ahead Of AUS Vs PAK 1st Test

Rahul's Wicketkeeping Duties: A Strategic Move

As Rahul gears up for the series against South Africa, there's a growing indication that he will not only wield the gloves in ODIs but also take on wicketkeeping responsibilities in the Test matches. Despite Ishan Kishan's presence in the squad, insider information hints at Rahul being the preferred choice, emphasizing his multifaceted role in the team.

The Middle-Order Transition

Rahul's evolution into a middle-order batsman is a pivot in his cricketing journey. In the upcoming Tests against South Africa, five Tests against England, and the IPL, Rahul's transformation will be closely monitored. While traditionally an opener, his recent Test innings in New Delhi saw him opening, but the shift to the middle order is apparent.

Striking the Right Balance

The move to the middle order comes with the challenge of adjusting to the dual responsibilities of wicketkeeping and batting. Rahul is strategically working on his strike rate to seamlessly fit into the new role across all formats. This adjustment is not limited to the national team; even in the IPL, Rahul is anticipated to take on the middle-order role for the Lucknow Super Giants.

Engaging with Team Management

Rahul's commitment to this transition is underscored by his discussions with the team management, including captain Rohit Sharma, coach Rahul Dravid, and chief selector Ajit Agarkar. The primary objective is to secure a middle-order position consistently across formats, a testament to Rahul's determination to redefine his role in the team.

IPL 2024: Rahul's Middle-Order Aspirations

In a surprising development, Rahul is exploring the possibility of adapting to a middle-order role for the Lucknow Super Giants in IPL 2024. Traditionally an opener, Rahul's discussions with the team reflect his willingness to embrace change and contribute effectively in the middle order, given the presence of recognized openers in the squad.

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: BJP's 'exercises of power' in 3 states before 2024 elections
DNA Video
DNA: Bhajan Lal Rajasthan New CM: Modi-Shah's 'CM Masterstroke'
DNA Video
DNA: Rajasthan New CM: Why did BJP choose Bhajan Lal?
DNA Video
DNA: Fresh Perspective on Ayodhya's Development Emerges
DNA Video
DNA: '360 degree' analysis of SC's decision on Article 370
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Jakarta will sink into sea!
DNA Video
DNA: What will happen to Vasundhara Raje?
DNA Video
DNA: Which countries will disappear due to rising sea levels?
DNA Video
Congress Dhiraj Sahu IT Raid: Cash haul reaches Rs 351 crore
DNA Video
DNA: Putin praises PM Modi