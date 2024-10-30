KL Rahul To Join RCB? Bengaluru Franchise Drops Big Hint Ahead Of IPL 2025 Retention Announcements

IPL 2025: With Dinesh Karthik’s retirement leaving Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in need of a reliable wicket-keeper batter, the franchise has reportedly set its sights on KL Rahul. The Indian star is expected to be released by Lucknow Super Giants (LSG), which opens up a possible return to RCB, where Rahul began his IPL journey.

A video recently shared by RCB stirred excitement as Rahul was the only non-RCB player to appear in the footage. This small cameo has fueled speculation that RCB’s management could be targeting Rahul in the upcoming IPL 2025 auction.

"We will be looking at specific roles"



KL Rahul's Homecoming is almost done, RCB will Go all out from him https://t.co/J5heo6Rw9C pic.twitter.com/NNggRlOvhA — (@KLfied_) October 29, 2024

Bengaluru’s Local Hero and Fan-Favorite

KL Rahul, a Karnataka local, is seen as a natural choice for RCB’s wicket-keeper batter role. His potential return would not only add depth to RCB’s batting lineup but would also appeal to the franchise's passionate fan base. However, auction dynamics remain complex, and RCB will face competition for Rahul’s signature.

Hints at Rahul’s Acquisition as Fans Buzz on Social Media

Fans took to social media to express excitement over Rahul’s brief presence in RCB’s video, viewing it as a strong hint toward his acquisition. With Rahul’s contract up for grabs, RCB’s interest is clear, but any official confirmation will depend on the auction proceedings.

Likely Retentions for RCB Ahead of the IPL 2025 Auction

In addition to their pursuit of Rahul, RCB has several key players likely to be retained, including:

Virat Kohli - Batsman, INR 18 crore

Faf du Plessis - Batsman, INR 14 crore

Will Jacks - All-rounder, INR 14 crore

Yash Dayal - Bowler, INR 4 crore

RCB may also look to use Right to Match (RTM) cards to secure some players during the auction, strengthening their core squad.

Could KL Rahul Take RCB's Captaincy?

Captaincy remains a significant consideration for RCB. If they successfully bid for Rahul, he could not only solve the wicket-keeper issue but also emerge as a potential leader. There is also talk that Virat Kohli might reconsider taking up the captaincy—a role he previously held for several years should the franchise decide not to retain Faf du Plessis.

With these decisions looming, RCB’s choices in the retention and auction stages will likely shape their campaign for the 2025 season, setting high stakes for fans and the franchise alike.