KL Rahul trolled by rumoured girlfriend Athiya Shetty's brother Ahan Shetty

KL Rahul, who many see as the next captain of the Indian cricket team, won't take part in the Test series against Sri Lanka as he is nursing an injury. He suffered a hamstring injury in the ODIs against West Indies in February and since then has not played for India.

Thanks to the injury, Rahul has got some time off cricket.

Rahul posted an picture on his Instagram and he is claiming to have shot for the picture on the moon.

The picture, obviously, is of a set resembling some other planet or it is photo-shopped.

Rahul captioned the post: "Chaand pe hai apun".

This is the famous dialogue from the web series Sacred Games 2.

But Rahul's friends did not waste a second to make fun of the post. The friendly banter started the minute he shared the photo on his Insta.

His good friend and cricketer Dinesh Karthik took a hilarious dig, writing: "Bobby, are you using Apple maps?"

But the best one was from actor Ahan Shetty, who also happens to be the brother of Athiya Shetty who is the rumoured girlfriend of Rahul.

He took a sly at Rahul, writing: "I think that's mars bro."

Needless to say Ahan's comment has got so far more than 2000 likes. Fans are writing in the reply more hilarious comments, such as"jiju se bahas nahi."

Check out the post here:

Ronit More, Rahul's teammate from Karnataka also commented: "Kabhi kabhi lagta hai apun hi bhagwan hai?"

Rahul, it seems, will have a hard time when he meets these people in real life. Some more potshots will be taken on him, by the looks of it.