trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2665925
NewsCricket
KL RAHUL

Watch: KL Rahul's Poor Fielding Helps Team India Claim Two Crucial Australian Wickets, Video Goes Viral

KL Rahul's rollercoaster performance in the first ODI between India and Australia provided cricket fans with unforgettable moments.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Akash Kharade|Last Updated: Sep 22, 2023, 08:38 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Watch: KL Rahul's Poor Fielding Helps Team India Claim Two Crucial Australian Wickets, Video Goes Viral

In a thrilling encounter between India and Australia during the first ODI on September 22, 2023, KL Rahul's performance behind the stumps took centre stage, creating waves across the cricketing world. Two crucial incidents, one involving a fumble and another a stunning stumping, highlighted Rahul's day on the field. Let's dive into the dramatic events that unfolded during this gripping match.

Also Read: From Designer House To Luxurious Car Collection - How Rich Is Mohammed Shami? - In Pics

The Fumble that Led to Chaos

During the 40th over of the match, bowled by Mohammed Shami, a moment of chaos ensued. Cameron Green was at the crease when Shami delivered a slower delivery, which Green attempted to guide to the wicketkeeper, KL Rahul. However, Rahul's attempt to collect the ball cleanly turned into a calamitous fumble as it slipped through his legs.

The Unplanned Runout

Rahul's fumble allowed the ball to reach Ruturaj Gaikwad at third-man. Gaikwad, in an attempt to make amends, hurled the ball towards the keeper's end, but he missed. The ball raced to the non-striker's end, where Shami also failed to grasp it. However, Suryakumar Yadav, who was positioned behind Shami, showcased his agility by collecting the ball and brilliantly dismantling the stumps at the non-striker's end.

Green's Misfortune

During this chaos, Green and Josh Inglis attempted to complete a run, but Green had to retrace his steps due to Inglis' ball-watching. Unfortunately for Green, Suryakumar Yadav's precision in the field led to his dismissal.

Rahul's Bizarre Stumping Redemption

While standing in as the Indian captain, KL Rahul had an off day with the gloves, dropping several catches. However, he found an unexpected moment of redemption while attempting to dismiss Marnus Labuschagne. Labuschagne, batting confidently at 39, went for an audacious reverse sweep off a flatter delivery from Ashwin. But instead of catching the ball cleanly, Rahul deflected it off his gloves.

Unintentional Magic

In a bizarre turn of events, the ball hit the ground before dislodging the bails, leaving the Indian players in an excited appeal for a stumping. The third umpire reviewed the footage and found Labuschagne short of the crease, sending him back to the pavilion.

KL Rahul's rollercoaster performance in the first ODI between India and Australia provided cricket fans with unforgettable moments. From a fumble that resulted in a runout to an unintentional but stunning stumping, Rahul's day was marked by drama and excitement. These incidents serve as a testament to the unpredictable and thrilling nature of the sport of cricket, where one moment of brilliance can turn around a player's fortunes. Cricket enthusiasts worldwide will undoubtedly be discussing these two viral videos for days to come.

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
Nuh Mewat Inside Story: DNA test of miscreants' 'police' proof planning
DNA Video
DNA: Fidel Castro attacks Cuban army barracks
DNA Video
DNA: When the world's first Test Tube Baby was born in 1978
DNA Video
DNA: 'Gita' insulted in the name of 'Creative Freedom'?
DNA Video
DNA: 13.5 crore Indians pulled out of poverty!
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: 'Anti-India gang' active in America
DNA Video
DNA: Shehbaz's insult in front of 'Xi Jinping'
DNA Video
DNA: Inside story of uncle getting 'betrayed' by 'nephew'
DNA Video
DNA: High demand for Made In India doctors abroad
DNA Video
DNA: Unique experiment to generate electricity from the wind of the train