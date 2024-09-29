'Koi Aur Ground Hota Toh Match Shuru Ho Jata': Fan Blasts Poor Drainage System in Kanpur After Day 3 Called Off In IND vs BAN 2nd Test- Watch

IND vs BAN: The third day of the second Test between India and Bangladesh at the Green Park Stadium in Kanpur ended in disappointment for cricket fans, with no play possible for the second day in a row. Despite no rain on Sunday, the match was called off due to a wet outfield, highlighting concerns over the ground's drainage system. This has drawn widespread criticism from fans and experts alike, many of whom are now questioning the suitability of Green Park for hosting international matches.

Drainage System Under Fire

The ineffective drainage system at the stadium has become the focal point of frustration. Numerous videos and photos have surfaced on social media, showing the subpar conditions at the venue. One video, in particular, has gone viral, featuring a fan expressing his dissatisfaction with the ground’s infrastructure. In the clip, the fan points out the irony of the situation, stating that although there has been no rain, play still couldn't resume due to the poor drainage system. He goes on to say that if the match were being played at any other ground, play would have resumed by now. The fan even suggests that Green Park might not host another international game after this "blunder" and also criticizes the inadequate services provided at the stadium.

This view is echoed by many other fans and even by Bangladesh’s opener, Tamim Iqbal, who commented on air about the poor drainage system at the ground. The criticism has been widespread, with pundits joining in the discussion, calling for significant improvements if Kanpur wants to remain an international cricket venue.

A Match Heading Towards A Draw

On the field, the match itself has seen very little action. Only 35 overs have been bowled so far in the Test, all on Day 1, when Bangladesh managed to score 107 runs while losing three wickets. The brief period of play was entertaining, with India’s bowlers creating plenty of chances and keeping the opposition under pressure. However, with two full days lost to poor conditions and only two days remaining, the Test match seems to be heading towards an inevitable draw.

Although the weather forecast for the final two days of the match looks promising, the condition of the outfield remains a major concern. Much of the attention will be on whether the ground staff can dry the outfield sufficiently to allow for any meaningful play on Day 4. Fans and players alike are hoping for a better outcome, but the delays and inadequate facilities have certainly cast a shadow over what could have been a thrilling Test match.