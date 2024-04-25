Advertisement
Kolkata Knight Riders vs Punjab Kings IPL 2024 LIVE Streaming Details: Timings, Telecast Date, When And Where To Watch KKR vs PBKS Match No.42 In India Online And On TV Channel?

Ahead of Kolkata Knight Riders vs Punjab Kings IPL 2024 contest, know everything related to LIVE streaming and TV broadcast of this crucial encounter. 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Akash Kharade|Last Updated: Apr 25, 2024, 06:19 PM IST|Source: Bureau
In the Indian Premier League showdown, Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and Punjab Kings face crucial matches as they vie for a top-four finish. KKR, needing wins to reach the 16-point benchmark, are under pressure, especially with their recent home record being shaky. Punjab Kings, with a bit more flexibility but still needing victories, aim to capitalize on KKR's home struggles. The Kings possess a strong middle order that could exploit KKR's vulnerabilities, albeit needing to be cautious of certain KKR bowlers. Team strategies focus on balancing pace and spin options, with both sides having impactful players ready to make a difference. Statistical insights reveal intriguing matchups and historical data, while the pitch in Kolkata promises another high-scoring affair. Amidst the stakes, players maintain a positive mindset, emphasizing a game-by-game approach.

All you need to know about Kolkata Knight Riders vs Punjab Kings Live Streaming Details in IPL 2024: 

What date IPL 2024 match between Kolkata Knight Riders vs Punjab Kings will be played?

The IPL 2024 match between Kolkata Knight Riders vs Punjab Kings will take place on Friday, April 25. 

Where will the IPL 2024 match between Kolkata Knight Riders vs Punjab Kings be played?

The IPL 2024 match between Kolkata Knight Riders vs Punjab Kings will be played at the Eden Gardens, Kolkata. 

What time will the IPL 2024 match between Kolkata Knight Riders vs Punjab Kings begin?

The IPL 2024 match between Kolkata Knight Riders vs Punjab Kings will begin at 7:30 PM IST on Friday.

Which TV channels will broadcast Kolkata Knight Riders vs Punjab Kings IPL 2024 match?

The Kolkata Knight Riders vs Punjab Kings match will be televised on the Star Sports Network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the Kolkata Knight Riders vs Punjab Kings IPL 2024 match?

The Kolkata Knight Riders vs Punjab Kings match will be streamed live on Jio Cinema app.

