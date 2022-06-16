Shah Rukh Khan and Juhi Chawla-owned cricket franchise Kolkata Knight Riders made a big announcement on Thursday (June 16). From the inaugural season of the women's Caribbean Premier League, Knight Riders' first women's cricket team will be taking part. The local players have been drafted ahead of the historic first running of the inaugural Women’s Caribbean Premier League with the tournament set to get underway on 30 August. Trinbago Knight Riders' women's team has been announced which will be lead by Deandra Dottin. The other two teams will be captained by Hayley Matthews (Barbados Royals), and Stafanie Taylor (Guyana Amazon Warriors).

With Dottin one of the most destructive batters in the women’s game, and Matthews and Taylor rated in the top 10 T20 all-rounders in the world, all three players have shown their quality for the West Indies and in domestic competitions around the globe.

Our first ever Knight Riders Women's Team is here! _#TKR mens team members @KieronPollard55 @nicholas_47 @AHosein21 @jayden_seales @WebsterTion have welcomed the ladies to the family with open arms____



The inaugural Women's CPL is set to get underway on 30 August. #WeAreTKR pic.twitter.com/kZIHpZkSrm June 16, 2022

The teams have been drafted from a pool of players that was put together by Cricket West Indies’ selection committee and the 33 cricketers picked represent the best talent from across the region with the squads full of experienced internationals as well as the next generation of female players.

The TKR Mens Team members reacted to the announcement, welcoming the ladies who are going to turn up in the team's Red and Black jersey this year for the first time.



Speaking on the development Kieron Pollard, the captain said, "For the first time, Knight Riders have a women’s team in the CPL. I would like to wish them all the best and we look forward to welcoming you to the family. We are TKR!". Nicholas Pooran said: "Welcome to TKR, ladies. This is a great step towards making the game even more popular in the Caribbean. All the best, ladies."