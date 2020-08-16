Kolkata Police shares video of MS Dhoni practising shooting during training; watch here

Soon after the former Indian cricket team captain MS Dhoni announced retirement from International cricket, fans, and admirers across the world are seen sharing memories of the 'Captain Cool'. The Kolkata Police on Sunday also shared a small video on its Twitter handle in which MS Dhoni can be seen practising shooting during a training session.

The video shared by Kolkata Police is three years old. Sharing the video, the Kolkata Police wrote, ''Sharing a brief clipping of MS Dhoni’s shooting practice at our state-of-the-art firing range at Kolkata Police Training School. This was three years back.''

Sharing a brief clipping of MS Dhoni’s shooting practice at our state-of-the-art firing range at Kolkata Police Training School. This was three years back.#MSDhoni#MSD#captaincool#MSDhoniretires pic.twitter.com/gu0HILVv7M — Kolkata Police (@KolkataPolice) August 16, 2020

The video was taken at Kolkata Police Training School in which Dhoni is seen taking shot both in the 10m and 25 ranges.

Iconic wicketkeeper-batsman and former India skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni announced his retirement from the international cricket on Saturday (August 15).

Also Read: Organise a farewell match for Mahendra Singh Dhoni: Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren urges BCCI

Dhoni, 39, is widely regarded as one of the world’s best ‘last ball finishers’, and he left everyone surprised on Saturday by announcing his retirement from the international cricket through a post on his Instagram handle.

Dhoni started his international career in December 2004 when Sourav Ganguly was the captain of Indian cricket team and went on to become one of the most successful captains. He represented India in 538 international games and scored 17,266 runs from them. He played 90 Test matches and scored 4876 runs, averaging over 38. The wicketkeeper-bastman played 350 ODIs for India and scored amassed 10,773 runs. He is one of the 5 batsman from India to score over 10,000 ODI runs. Dhoni represented India in 98 T20I matches and scored 1282 runs.