Pakistan have been whitewashed in the three-match Test series vs England and all the blame for such a bad performance has gone to captain Babar Azam. Many cricket experts and fans in Pakistan have been asking for sacking of the captain. Fans believe Sarfaraz Ahmed is a better bet as captain at least in the Test format. Babar had an average outing as Test batter, many feel that when he is relieved of the captaincy burden he will bat freely. Others have slammed his decisions. What Pakistan missed in the Test series was the services of their pace ace Shaheen Shah Afridi. Haris Rauf and Naseem Shah too got injured and then suddenly Pakistan were not left with any quality pacer.

Also Read | Pakistan vs England 3rd Test: SHAME for Babar Azam’s side, English complete 3-0 series WHITEWASH

The criticism that has come Babar and team management's way is that he has not created a pool of talent where if someone is injured, others are equally skillful to do the job. Meanwhile, Babar has received backing from none other than Shaheen Shah Afridi. The pacer has been working on his injury and is itching to make a comeback. But he made time to back his captain. Read what Afridi had to say.

Babar Azam hamari or Pakistan ki Shan, jaan or pehchan hai. Wo Hamara kaptaan hai or rahe ga. Kuch or #sochnabhimanah hai.



Please support this team. Yahi team hame jitaye gi bhi. Kahani abhi Khatam nahi howi. #Respect pic.twitter.com/WyjW98pJuA December 20, 2022

"Babar Azam hamari or Pakistan ki Shan, jaan or pehchan hai. Wo Hamara kaptaan hai or rahe ga. Kuch or #sochnabhimanah hai. Please support this team. Yahi team hame jitaye gi bhi. Kahani abhi Khatam nahi howi," wrote Afridi on his Twitter.

These words must be heartening for Babar, who has been under the pump. Not to forget, under his captaincy, Pakistan have lost four Tests on the trot for the first time. This is also the second consecutive Test series they have lost at home. Earlier, Australia had beaten Pakistan last year. Babar and Co will have to step up and raise their game when New Zealand visit their country soon.