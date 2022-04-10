हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Kuldeep Yadav

Kuldeep Yadav is a game changer: Harbhajan Singh, Irfan Pathan and others react as DC spinner picks 3 wickets vs KKR

Rishabh Pant's Delhi Capitals stormed back to winning ways as they beat KKR by runs in Match 19 of IPL 2022. 

Kuldeep Yadav is a game changer: Harbhajan Singh, Irfan Pathan and others react as DC spinner picks 3 wickets vs KKR
Source: Twitter

Rishabh Pant's Delhi Capitals stormed back to winning ways as they beat KKR by 44 runs in Match 19 of IPL 2022. 

There were many good performances in the game but the biggest star was Kuldeep Yadav who is producing one good result for DC after the other. 

In a game against his previous franchise, Kuldeep picked up 3 wickets, picking up two back-to-back wickets off the last 2 balls of his last over. The third wicket was courtesy a brilliant catch that he took off his own bowling. He ran back and dived too take it and was pumped up after completing the catch. 

As soon as he finished his spell, Twitter went crazy and there were some big reactions that came from former spinner Harbhajan Singh and pacer Irfan Pathan. 

Check out all the reactions here: 

