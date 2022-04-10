Rishabh Pant's Delhi Capitals stormed back to winning ways as they beat KKR by 44 runs in Match 19 of IPL 2022.

There were many good performances in the game but the biggest star was Kuldeep Yadav who is producing one good result for DC after the other.

In a game against his previous franchise, Kuldeep picked up 3 wickets, picking up two back-to-back wickets off the last 2 balls of his last over. The third wicket was courtesy a brilliant catch that he took off his own bowling. He ran back and dived too take it and was pumped up after completing the catch.

As soon as he finished his spell, Twitter went crazy and there were some big reactions that came from former spinner Harbhajan Singh and pacer Irfan Pathan.

Check out all the reactions here:

Kuldeep Yadav was a liability for Kolkata since 2019. And now!

Confidence is/was the key @imkuldeep18 #KKRvsDC — Vikrant Gupta (@vikrantgupta73) April 10, 2022

Kuldeep Yadav in IPL 2022: 3/18 Vs MI.

1/32 Vs GT.

2/31 Vs LSG (3.4 overs). - 6 wickets in 3 games with good economy rate. Kuldeep is making his return count. — Deepanshu (@Deepans20127002) April 7, 2022

Kuldeep Yadav Game changer @imkuldeep18 what a spell.. ____ 4 wickets _ — Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) April 10, 2022

Apart from those talented first timers in this ipl, the story for me is Kuldeep Yadav's return. He is really good with his pace and spin variations. #DelhiCapitals — Irfan Pathan (@IrfanPathan) April 10, 2022