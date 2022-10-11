NewsCricket
SHUBMAN GILL

'Kya player hai yaar', Shubman Gill impresses fans after leading India to series win in 3rd ODI vs SA

IND vs SA 3rd ODI: Shubman Gill played a brilliant 49 run innings to take India to series win. Here's how Twitter reacted to the knock 

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Oct 11, 2022, 06:45 PM IST|Source: Bureau

Shubman Gill was a sight to behold in the 3rd IND vs SA ODI as his masterful 49-run knock helped knock out South Africans by 7 wickets in Delhi on Tuesday (October 11). Gill scored 49 off 57 deliveries, which also included 8 fours, to take India past the winning mark of 100 runs. He was not there till the end as he was dismissed by a sharp inswinger by Lungi Ngidi. However, by the time he departed, he had put India close to the winning mark already. Gill's 49 was filled with some beautiful strokes, the exclusive punch-cuts, the pulls, cover drives among many other exquisite shots. It was not a surprise that he impressed the fans on Twitter, who could not stop gushing over the fine strokeplay at Arun Jaitely Stadium in Delhi. 

Take a look at the other reactions of the Shubman Gill and India fans below: 

Shubman GillIND vs SA 3rd ODIIndia vs South AfricaIndia beat South AfricaShubman Gill fiftyKuldeep YadavShahbaz Ahmed

