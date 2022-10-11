'Kya player hai yaar', Shubman Gill impresses fans after leading India to series win in 3rd ODI vs SA

Shubman Gill was a sight to behold in the 3rd IND vs SA ODI as his masterful 49-run knock helped knock out South Africans by 7 wickets in Delhi on Tuesday (October 11). Gill scored 49 off 57 deliveries, which also included 8 fours, to take India past the winning mark of 100 runs. He was not there till the end as he was dismissed by a sharp inswinger by Lungi Ngidi. However, by the time he departed, he had put India close to the winning mark already. Gill's 49 was filled with some beautiful strokes, the exclusive punch-cuts, the pulls, cover drives among many other exquisite shots. It was not a surprise that he impressed the fans on Twitter, who could not stop gushing over the fine strokeplay at Arun Jaitely Stadium in Delhi.

Take a look at the other reactions of the Shubman Gill and India fans below:

Shubman Gill in just 20 balls has shown the cover drive, backfoot punch, square cut now the front foot pull. Class October 11, 2022

Shubman Gill pull shots uffff pure class ___ pic.twitter.com/pxBv7AV939 — Alok (@Alok_Raj18) October 11, 2022

SOUND _ @ShubmanGill with two crisp shots against Marco Jansen __ #INDvSA



Don't miss the LIVE coverage of the #INDvSA match on @StarSportsIndia pic.twitter.com/qArMzWVKRE — BCCI (@BCCI) October 11, 2022

Shubman Gill is the only player that excites me in this second string INDIA..#INDvSA #ShubmanGill

BCCI needs to look after him well, once the big two of Indian Cricket retires, he can be the next selling point to fans, of course Pant, Rahul will be there but this boy is a gem. — Holy Cricket Christ! (@CricketInsight3) October 11, 2022