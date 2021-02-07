हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH

Bangladesh vs West Indies

Kyle Mayers makes 210 on debut as Windies seal remarkable win against Bangladesh in 1st Test

Hosts Bangladesh declared their second innings on 223/8, setting West Indies a daunting victory target of 395 in Chattogram, and the touring side completed the fifth-highest successful run chase in Test history. Mayers, a 28-year-old left-handed batsman from Barbados, remained unbeaten on 210. 

Kyle Mayers makes 210 on debut as Windies seal remarkable win against Bangladesh in 1st Test
West Indies batsman Kyle Mayers scored a double century in his Test debut. (Twitter/windiescricket)

DHAKA: Kyle Mayers made an unbeaten double hundred on his Test debut to help West Indies snatch an extraordinary three-wicket victory over Bangladesh in the opening clash of the two-match series on Sunday. Hosts Bangladesh declared their second innings on 223/8, setting West Indies a daunting victory target of 395 in Chattogram, and the touring side completed the fifth-highest successful run chase in Test history.

Mayers added 216 runs with Nkrumah Bonner (86) to turn the match on its head and took a single off spinner Nayeem Hasan to seal a fairytale victory for a second-string West Indies side led by Kraigg Brathwaite.

Mayers, a 28-year-old left-handed batsman from Barbados, remained unbeaten on 210, including 20 fours and seven sixes, and became only the sixth player to score a double hundred in the fourth innings of a Test.

"It's a great feeling to be playing Test cricket," Mayers, who averages about 29 in first-class cricket, said after collecting the man-of-the-match award.

"Then to go on and score a century, and then to make it a double, and then going on to win this Test. A guy making his debut and making a double should inspire all youngsters to work hard and reach this level."

West Indies sent a weakened squad to Bangladesh after several players, including Test captain Jason Holder, opted out of the tour citing Covid-19 concerns.

At 59/3, West Indies looked in trouble but Brathwaite said he never lost belief.

"We knew it was an open game. We trusted our plans, and Bonner and Mayers showed that they can stick to the plans, and make it work," he said.

Bangladesh captain Mominul Haq admitted the hosts did not bowl well on a final day track.

"We didn't create enough chances, and our bowlers didn't bowl enough in the right areas," Mominul said.

"But all credit goes to Bonner and Mayers who batted really well."

The second and final Test starts in Dhaka on Thursday.

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Bangladesh vs West IndiesKyle Mayers
Next
Story

IND vs ENG, 1st Test Day 3: Visitors take control after Joe Root & Dom Bess show in Chennai
  • 1,08,26,363Confirmed
  • 1,54,996Deaths

Full coverage

  • 10,26,63,887Confirmed
  • 22,21,737Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT1M4S

ITBP personnel rescue one person who was trapped in the tunnel near Tapovan dam in Chamoli