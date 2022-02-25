LAH vs ISL Dream11 Team Prediction Pakistan Super League 2022, Match 33: Captain, Fantasy Playing Tips Lahore Qalandars vs Islamabad United at Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore at 8:00 PM IST February 25 Friday

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
PSL

Lahore Qalandars vs Islamabad United Dream11 Team Prediction- Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing 11 for Today Pakistan Super League 2022 Between LAH vs ISL. Also, Check Islamabad United Dream 11 Team Player List, Lahore Qalandars Dream11 Team Player List, and Dream11 Guru Fantasy Tips.

(Source: Twitter)

LAH vs ISL Dream11 Team Prediction

LAH vs ISL Pakistan Super League 2022, Match 33: Captain, Fantasy Playing Tips Lahore Qalandars vs Islamabad United at Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore at 8:00 PM IST February 25 :Also Read - PES vs ISL Dream11 Team Prediction Pakistan Super League 2022, Eliminator 1: Captain, Fantasy Playing Tips Peshawar Zalmi vs Islamabad United at Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore at 8:00 PM IST February 24 Thursday

Lahore Qalandars vs Islamabad United Dream11 Team Prediction- Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing 11 for Today Pakistan Super League 2022 Between LAH vs ISL. Also, Check Islamabad United Dream 11 Team Player List, Lahore Qalandars Dream11 Team Player List, and Dream11 Guru Fantasy Tips. Also Read - MUL vs LAH Dream11 Team Prediction Pakistan Super League 2022, Match 31: Captain, Fantasy Playing Tips Multan Sultans vs Lahore Qalandars at Gaddafi Stadium, Karachi at 8:00 PM IST February 23

Match: Lahore Qalandars vs Islamabad United T20 Match, Pakistan Super League T20, 25th February. 

Match Toss: 7:30 PM IST.

Date and Time: 8:00 PM IST.

Venue: Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore

LAH vs ISL Dream11 Team

Azam Khan, Alex Hales, Fakhar Zaman (c), Harry Brook, Asif Ali, Shadab Khan, Faheem Ashraf, David Wiese, Hasan Ali, Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf(vc)

LAH vs ISL Predicted Playing 11
Lahore Qalandars: Fakhar Zaman, Abdullah Shafique, Kamran Ghulam, Mohammad Hafeez, Phil Salt, Harry Brook, David Wiese, Rashid Khan, Haris Rauf, Shaheen Afridi, Zaman Khan

Islamabad United: Alex Hales, Will Jacks, Shadab Khan (C), Faheem Ashraf, Azam Khan (WK), Asif Ali, Liam Dawson, Hasan Ali, 

