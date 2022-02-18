हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

Budget 2022

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
PSL 2022

LAH vs KAR Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Hints: Captain, Probable Playing 11s, Team News; Injury Updates For Today’s PSL 2022 Match No.26 at Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore, 8:00 PM IST February 18

Lahore Qalandars vs Karachi Kings Dream11 Team Prediction Lahore Qalandars vs Karachi Kings Match No. 26 - Check My Dream11 Team, Best players list of LAH vs KAR, Lahore Qalandars Dream11 Team Player List, Karachi Kings Dream11 Team Player List, Dream11 Guru Tips, Fantasy Cricket Tips Pakistan Super League 2022, Fantasy Cricket Tips, Fantasy Playing Tips.

LAH vs KAR Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Hints: Captain, Probable Playing 11s, Team News; Injury Updates For Today’s PSL 2022 Match No.26 at Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore, 8:00 PM IST February 18
Source: Twitter

Lahore Qalandars will take on Karachi Kings in Match No.26 of the PSL 2022 on Friday night, February 18. Qalandars are currently 2nd on the points with 5 wins under their belt out of the seven matches played. Their performance in their last two fixtures was impressive, Qalandars got the better of Quetta Gladiators by 8 wickets in their last match.

On the other hand, Karachi Kings have had their most disappointing season sar far. Kings are last on the points without a single win in this 2022 PSL season. They were defeated by table leaders Multan Sultans in the previous fixture by 7 wickets. 

Match Details

Lahore Qalandars vs Karachi Kings, Match No.26

Venue: Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore

Date & Time: February 18th at 8:00 PM IST

Live Streaming: Sony Sports Network and SonyLiv app and website

LAH vs KAR PSL 2022 Dream11 Team

Wicket-keeper: Joe Clarke

Batters: Babar Azam (vc), Sharjeel Khan, Kamran Ghulam, Fakhar Zaman (c), Abdullah Shafique

All-rounders: David Wiese, Imad Wasim

Bowlers: Rashid Khan, Shaheen Afridi, Mir Hamza

Captain: Fakhar Zaman

Vice-Captain: Babar Azam

LAH vs KAR PSL 2022 Probable Playing XIs

Lahore Qalandars: Fakhar Zaman, Abdullah Shafique, Kamran Ghulam, Mohammad Hafeez, Philip Salt (wk), Harry Brook, Rashid Khan, David Wiese, Shaheen Afridi (c), Haris Rauf, Zaman Khan

Karachi Kings: Babar Azam (c), Sharjeel Khan, Joe Clarke, Qasim Akram, Rohail Nazir (wk), Mohammad Nabi, Imad Wasim, Jordan Thompson, Chris Jordan, Umaid Asif, Mir Hamza

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
PSL 2022Dream11Lahore QalandarsKarachi KingsFantasy Cricket Tips
Next
Story

Who's better between Sachin Tendulkar and Virat Kohli? Little Master gives perfect REPLY

Must Watch

PT2M49S

Delhi IED: Suspect possessing IED seen in CCTV