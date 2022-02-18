LAH vs KAR Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Hints: Captain, Probable Playing 11s, Team News; Injury Updates For Today’s PSL 2022 Match No.26 at Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore, 8:00 PM IST February 18

Lahore Qalandars will take on Karachi Kings in Match No.26 of the PSL 2022 on Friday night, February 18. Qalandars are currently 2nd on the points with 5 wins under their belt out of the seven matches played. Their performance in their last two fixtures was impressive, Qalandars got the better of Quetta Gladiators by 8 wickets in their last match.

On the other hand, Karachi Kings have had their most disappointing season sar far. Kings are last on the points without a single win in this 2022 PSL season. They were defeated by table leaders Multan Sultans in the previous fixture by 7 wickets.

Match Details

Lahore Qalandars vs Karachi Kings, Match No.26

Venue: Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore

Date & Time: February 18th at 8:00 PM IST

Live Streaming: Sony Sports Network and SonyLiv app and website

LAH vs KAR PSL 2022 Dream11 Team

Wicket-keeper: Joe Clarke

Batters: Babar Azam (vc), Sharjeel Khan, Kamran Ghulam, Fakhar Zaman (c), Abdullah Shafique

All-rounders: David Wiese, Imad Wasim

Bowlers: Rashid Khan, Shaheen Afridi, Mir Hamza

Captain: Fakhar Zaman

Vice-Captain: Babar Azam

LAH vs KAR PSL 2022 Probable Playing XIs

Lahore Qalandars: Fakhar Zaman, Abdullah Shafique, Kamran Ghulam, Mohammad Hafeez, Philip Salt (wk), Harry Brook, Rashid Khan, David Wiese, Shaheen Afridi (c), Haris Rauf, Zaman Khan

Karachi Kings: Babar Azam (c), Sharjeel Khan, Joe Clarke, Qasim Akram, Rohail Nazir (wk), Mohammad Nabi, Imad Wasim, Jordan Thompson, Chris Jordan, Umaid Asif, Mir Hamza