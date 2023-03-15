LAH vs MUL Dream11 Team Prediction, Match Preview, Fantasy Cricket Hints: Captain, Probable Playing 11s, Team News; Injury Updates For Today’s LAH vs MUL PSL 2023 Qualifier 1 in Lahore, 730PM IST, March 15
Lahore Qalandars vs Multan Sultans Women Dream11 Team Prediction Lahore Qalandars vs Multan Sultans PSL 2023 Qualifier 1 Preview - Check My Dream11 Team, Best players list of LAH vs MUL, Lahore Qalandars Women Dream11 Team Player List, Multan Sultans Dream11 Team Player List, Dream11 Guru Tips, Fantasy Cricket Tips, Fantasy Cricket Tips, Fantasy Playing Tips.
Trending Photos
The Qualifier 1 of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2023 will pit defending champions Lahore Qalandars against last year’s runners-up Multan Sultans at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore on Wednesday (March 15). The Sultans are making their fourth successive playoffs appearance but will not have it easy against Shaheen Shah Afridi’s Qalandars, who were table toppers from the league stage.
Over the years, Qalandars have taken on Sultans in 15 matches and Mohammad Rizwan-led Multan side have won 8 and Lahore side have won 7. However, the Qalandars have had the upper-hand over Sultans this season – winning both their clashes in the league stages.
The Qalandars have a good combination of fast- and spin-bowling in the shape of speedsters Shaheen Shah Afridi, Haris Rauf, Zaman Khan, and Rashid Khan. But Sultans also have the two leading wicket-takers in PSL 2023 – Abbas Afridi and Ihsanullah in their lineup.
Lahore Qalandars vs Multan Sultans PSL 2023 Qualifier 1 Details
Venue: Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore
Date & Time: March 15, 730pm IST onwards
Live Streaming and TV details: Sony Sports Network and SonyLiv website and app.
LAH vs MUL PSL 2023 Qualifier 1 Dream11 Prediction
Wicketkeepers: Mohammad Rizwan, Sam Billings
Batters: Rilee Rossouw, Tim David, Fakhar Zaman, Abdullah Shafique
All-rounders: Sikandar Raza
Bowlers: Abbas Afridi, Ihsanullah, Rashid Khan, Shaheen Shah Afridi
Captain: Mohammad Rizwan
Vice-captain: Sikandar Raza
LAH vs MUL PSL 2023 Qualifier 1 Predicted 11
Lahore Qalandars: Fakhar Zaman, Hussain Talat, Kamran Ghulam, Abdullah Shafique, David Wiese, Sikandar Raza, Sam Billings, Rashid Khan, Shaheen Shah Afridi (C), Haris Rauf, Zahid Khan
Multan Sultans: Shan Masood, Rilee Rossouw, Khushdil Shah, Tim David, Usman Khan, Kieron Pollard, Mohammad Rizwan (C), Johnson Charles, Usama Mir, Abbas Afridi, Ihsanullah
Live Tv
More Stories