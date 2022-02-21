LAH vs PES Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Hints: Captain, Probable Playing 11s, Team News; Injury Updates For Today’s PSL 2022 Match No.30 at Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore, 8:00 PM IST February 21

Lahore Qalandars will take on Peshawar Zalmi in the final league match of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2022 on Monday (February 21). With both sides already qualified for the playoffs, it'll be an affair of who'll finish on the second spot in the standings. Lahore have good quality cricketers and have came out on top six times in this PSL edition. Fakhar Zaman is in the form of his life as he has crossed the 500 run mark in this season itself. Lahore are second in the table and will look to finish league games with a win in this fixture.

On the other hand, Peshawar Zalmi are heading into fixture with a three match win streak behind their back. With 5 wins in 9 games they are 3rd in the points table with 10 points under their belt. Zalmi have been impressive throughout the second-half of the tournament and will look to carry their winning momentum coming into this matchup.

Match Details

Lahore Qalandars vs Peshawar Zalmi, Match No. 30

Venue: Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore

Date & Time: February 21st at 8:00 PM IST

Live Streaming: Sony Sports Network and SonyLiv app and website

LAH vs PES PSL 2022 Dream11 Team

Wicket-keeper: Mohammad Haris (vc)

Batters: Shoaib Malik, Fakhar Zaman (c), Hazratullah Zazai, Harry Brook,

All-rounders: Mohammad Hafeez, David Wiese, Liam Livingstone

Bowlers: Shaheen Afridi, Salman Irshad, Zaman Khan

Captain: Fakhar Zaman

Vice-Captain: Mohammad Haris

LAH vs PES PSL 2022 Probable Playing XIs

Lahore Qalandars: Fakhar Zaman, Phil Salt (wk), Kamran Ghulam, Mohammad Hafeez, Harry Brook, Sohail Akhtar, David Wiese, Samit Patel, Shaheen Afridi (c), Haris Rauf, Zaman Khan

Peshawar Zalmi: Hazratullah Zazai, Mohammad Haris (wk), Yasir Khan, Shoaib Malik, Sherfane Rutherford, Liam Livingstone, Hussain Talat, Ben Cutting, Wahab Riaz (c), Usman Qadir, Salman Irshad