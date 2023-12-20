The IPL 2024 auction witnessed an unprecedented bidding war, leading to Mitchell Starc shattering all previous records by securing a staggering INR 24.75 crore deal with the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR). This historic moment marked Starc as the highest-paid player in IPL history, surpassing his Australian counterpart Pat Cummins. In this article, we delve into the economics of Starc's deal, analyzing how much money he is set to earn per match and per ball in the upcoming IPL season.

Starc's Monumental Deal: A Brief Overview

In a surprising turn of events, Mitchell Starc, the left-arm pacer, became the talk of the town as KKR outbid Gujarat Titans to secure his services for a monumental sum. The INR 24.75 crore deal not only made Starc the highest-paid player but also created history as the first time two Australian players were auctioned for over INR 20 crore in the IPL.

Per Match Earnings: A Staggering Sum

Breaking down the numbers, Starc's INR 24.75 crore deal translates to a jaw-dropping INR 7,36,607 for every delivery he bowls in the league stage matches of the 2024 IPL season. If KKR qualifies for the playoffs and finals, bringing the total matches to 16, Starc's per delivery earnings decrease to INR 6,44,000. However, it's crucial to note that for each of the 14 league stage matches, Starc is poised to earn an astounding sum of approximately INR 1.77 crores per match.

Cummins' Record Broken: Starc's Unmatched Value

Pat Cummins, the Australian captain, held the record briefly before Starc's monumental deal. Cummins, sold to Sunrisers Hyderabad for INR 20.50 crore, now takes the back seat as Starc emerges as the most expensive player in IPL history. Cummins, with a potential earnings of INR 6.1 lakh for every ball bowled, also commands a significant value in the IPL economic spectrum.

KKR's Strategic Move and Starc's Potential Impact

KKR's intense bidding war for Starc reflects their strategic vision and commitment to bolstering their pace department. With Starc joining the likes of Andre Russell and Sunil Narine, KKR aims for a formidable lineup in the 2024 season under the leadership of Shreyas Iyer.