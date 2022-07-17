Lalit Modi slams trolls targeting relationship with Sushmita Sen, says THIS

Indian businessman and cricket administrator Lalit Modi dating Bollywood actress Sushmita Sen was the biggest news of the week as the couple made their relationship official. Modi uploaded photos with the Bollywood star from their trip to the Maldives. Lalit also cleared that he is dating Sushmita and the two have not tied the knot yet. The news took the internet by storm and his post went viral on social media platforms. The couple was brutally trolled on the internet.

On Monday morning Lalit hits back at trolls asking why are they so interested in the relationship. He wrote a long post on his official Linkedin account.

Here's what Lalit Modi posted on his Linkedin -

"Why is the media so obsessed abt trolling me apparently 4 wrongly tagging. Can someone explain - I only did pics on insta- & THEY R NOT WRONG. I GUESS We R still living in the Middle Ages that tl2 people can't be friends & then if chemistry is right & timing is cool__- Magic can happen. I guess because they R no liable suits in our country every Journo is trying there best to be #arnabgoswami - THE BIGGEST CLOWN. My advise live and Let others live. Write THE RIGHT NEWS - not like #donaldtrump style #Fakenews. And if u don't know let me Enlighten u All- departed love of my life #minalmodi was MY BEST FRIEND for 12 years whilst she was married. She was not my mothers friend. That gossip was spread by vested interests. It's about time to get out of this #crabmentality - hope u know what that means. Enjoy when someone prospers. Or does well or does 4 his country. I HOLD MY HEAD HIGHER THEN U ALL Ever can. THOU U CALL ME A "fugitive" - pray & tell me which court has "EVER CONVICTED" me," Lalit wrote.

"I will tell u none.TELL ME JUST 1 other person in our beautiful NATION THAT has CREATED WHAT I HAVE. AND GIFTED IT TO THE NATION. AND EVERYONE KNOWS HOW DIFFICULT ITS TO DO BUISNESS IN INDIA. ACROSS 12/15 cities. And as I said in 2008 - @iplt20 - it's recession proof. All u laughed. Now who is laughing. Because ___everyone knows I did it ALL ALONE. none of the _ in @_official_bcci_ did a thing. All came 4 there $ 500 dollars a day TA DA. WHO ELSE DO U KNOW TODAY THAT HAS CREATED SOMETHING That UNITES OUR COUNTRY AND EnjoYs THE VERY GAME I CREATED. DO U THINK I CARE ABOUT U CALLING ME A FUGITIVE - NO. I WAS BORN WITH A "DIAMOND SPOON" I did not take a bribe or ever needed to. LEAST YOU FORGET I AM THE ELDEST GRANDSON OF #raibahadurgujarmalmodi I bought money. Not take. And specially public money. Never took a govt favor. ITS TIME YOU WOKE UP - when I joined BCCI IT HAD 40 crores in the bank. I joined on my birthday nov 29 2005. Guess what was in the bank when I was BANNED - 47,680 crores - that 17 billion usd. Did even 1 clown help. No. They had no idea even where to start. Shame on u fake media. .Now they act like HEROS. Have integrity for once. __ #india #love #media," Lalit added.

Earlier, Sushmita Sen reacted to trolls in the latest post shared on Saturday. She posted a picture from the Maldives and captioned it as, ”Ah Serenity & the power of noise cancellation!!!”. The actress had earlier shared a post after former IPL Chairman Lalit Modi confirmed that they are dating, wherein she wrote, “I am in a happy place!!! Not married…No rings…Enough clarification given.”