Lanka Premier League 2021: Bhanuka Rajapaksa fifty leads Galle Gladiator to big win over Jaffna Kings

Skipper Bhanuka Rajapaksa led by example clobbering a brilliant 31-ball 56 in Galle Gladiator’s triumphant 54-run flying start to the Sri Lanka Cricket Lanka Premier League 2021 second edition curtain raiser over Jaffna Kings under lights at the R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo on Sunday (December 5).

He struck 3 sixes and 6 boundaries in a total of 164 for 7 off 20 overs on which the Gladiators bowlers ran through the Jaffna Kings for 110 in 18.2 overs.

If the left-handed mauler of the ball was the trump card batter of the momentous tournament opener, Samit Patel with whom he set a ball rolling 40-run fifth-wicket partnership, capped it with an all-round ‘Player of the Match’ performance rounded by his 3 for 21 in decimating the Kings.

Upfront, Rajapaksa figured in a 4th wicket paring of 52 with Ben Dunk who made 17. The highest Jaffna Kings could offer was Wahab Riaz 27.

For Jaffna Kings, West Indian Jayden Seales picked up 3/23 in four overs while Wanindu Hasaranga continued his wicket-taking form by claiming 2/30 in four overs.

In the chase, the Gladiators never let the Kings settle with Pakistan all-rounder Mohammad Hafeez leading the way by claiming 2/11 along with Pulina Tharanga, who picked up 2/13 along with Sami Patel’s efforts.

Brief Scores: Galle Gladiators 164/7 (Bhanuka Rajapaksa 56, Samit Patel 42; Jayden Seales 3/23, Wanindu Hasaranga 2/30) bt Jaffna Kings 110 in 18.4 overs (Wahab Riaz 27; Samit Patel 3/21, Mohammad Hafeez 2/11)