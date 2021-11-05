Lanka Premier League 2021: Irfan Pathan, Shahid Afridi and Chris Gayle sign up for player draft

The second edition of the Lankan Premier League (LPL) will be held in December this year. All eyes will be on the LPL 2021 Player Draft that wil take place on 9 November. It was earlier scheduled to take place on 5 November.

Like the previous edition, there are going to be five teams in LPL 2021, namely Colombo, Dambulla, Galle, Jaffna, and Kandy.

There will be 600 players who will feature in the player draft, with 300 players from overseas.

From India, former cricketer Irfan Pathan has signed up for the draft. He played last year as well in the Lankan Premier League. Alongside him will be former Pakistan captain Shahid Afridi and West Indies T20 legend Chris Gayle.

South Africa's former captain Faf du Plessis has also signed up for the draft. He was ignored by South Africa for the T20 World Cup and he has been seen playing more often in the leagues around the world.

As per the rules in LPL, a team can have a maximum of 20 players - 14 local and 6 overseas. The tournament begins on 5 December and will go on till 23 December.