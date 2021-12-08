Lanka Premier League 2021: Wanindu Hasaranga sets up Jaffna Kings win over Dambulla Giants

Jaffna Kings registered a comprehensive 8-wicket victory over Dambulla Giants in the Lanka Premier League at the R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo on Tuesday (December 7). It was a king size finish by Thisara Perera’s team as they galloped to 114/2 in just 12.3 overs with Tom Kohler-Cadmore finishing on an unbeaten 45 off 30 balls. Shoaib Malik provided the final flourish, smashing 3 sixes in his innings of 26 from 10 balls.

Dambulla Giants could muster only 110 off 19.3 overs as Wanindu Hasaranga picked up figures of 3 for 16 and Maheesh Theekshana picked up figures of 3 for 22.

Opening batsman Avishka Fernando set the tempo for Jaffna Kings with a 27-ball 33. He strung a second wicket partnership of 63 with Kohler-Cadmore. Maheesh Theekshana was adjudged the Player of the match.

Hasaranga, on the other hand, picked up the wickets of Chamika Karunaratne, Ramesh Mendis and Marchant de Lange to bring a swift end to the Giants’ innings. For the Kings, Suranga Lakmal and Jayden Seales also picked up a couple of wickets.

Brief Scores: Dambulla Giants 110 in 19.3 overs (Nuwanidu Fernando 23; Wanindu Hasaranga 3/16, Maheesh Theekshana 3/22) lost to Jaffna Kings 114/2 in 12.3 overs (Tom Kohler-Cadmore 45 n.o., Avishka Fernando 33, Shoaib Malik 26 n.o.)

