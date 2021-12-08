हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Lanka Premier League 2021

Lanka Premier League 2021: Wanindu Hasaranga sets up Jaffna Kings win over Dambulla Giants

Jaffna Kings' Wanindu Hasaranga picked up the wickets of Chamika Karunaratne, Ramesh Mendis and Marchant de Lange to bring a swift end to the Dambulla Giants’ innings. 

Lanka Premier League 2021: Wanindu Hasaranga sets up Jaffna Kings win over Dambulla Giants
Jaffna Kings spinner Wanindu Hasaranga celebrates picking up a wicket against Dambulla Giants in their Lanka Premier League 2021 match.

Jaffna Kings registered a comprehensive 8-wicket victory over Dambulla Giants in the Lanka Premier League at the R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo on Tuesday (December 7).  It was a king size finish by Thisara Perera’s team as they galloped to 114/2 in just 12.3 overs with Tom Kohler-Cadmore finishing on an unbeaten 45 off 30 balls. Shoaib Malik provided the final flourish, smashing 3 sixes in his innings of 26 from 10 balls.

Dambulla Giants could muster only 110 off 19.3 overs as Wanindu Hasaranga picked up figures of 3 for 16 and Maheesh Theekshana picked up figures of 3 for 22.

Opening batsman Avishka Fernando set the tempo for Jaffna Kings with a 27-ball 33. He strung a second wicket partnership of 63 with Kohler-Cadmore. Maheesh Theekshana was adjudged the Player of the match.

Hasaranga, on the other hand, picked up the wickets of Chamika Karunaratne, Ramesh Mendis and Marchant de Lange to bring a swift end to the Giants’ innings. For the Kings, Suranga Lakmal and Jayden Seales also picked up a couple of wickets.

Brief Scores: Dambulla Giants 110 in 19.3 overs (Nuwanidu Fernando 23; Wanindu Hasaranga 3/16, Maheesh Theekshana 3/22) lost to Jaffna Kings 114/2 in 12.3 overs (Tom Kohler-Cadmore 45 n.o., Avishka Fernando 33, Shoaib Malik 26 n.o.)

Live TV

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Lanka Premier League 2021Wanindu HasarangaTom Kohler-CadmoreMaheesh TheekshanaJaffna KingsDambulla Giants
Next
Story

Ashes 2021: Joe Root falls for duck, England reeling at 11/3 after batting first at Gabba

Must Watch

PT9M3S

DNA: Brave bride - Report from ground zero on Rohtak shooting