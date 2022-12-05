topStoriesenglish
LANKAN PREMIER LEAGUE 2022

Lankan Premier League 2022: From schedule and live streaming details to full squads of all five teams all you need to know about LPL 2022

Here is all you need to know about Lankan Premier League 2022.

Fans can expect exciting matches and entertaining cricket in the third instalment of the Lanka Premier League (LPL), which has been eagerly anticipated. The league will start on December 6 with the opening game between Jaffna Kings and Galle Gladiators. Originally, the dates for LPL 2022 were set for August 1 to August 21. But the LPL's postponement owing to Sri Lanka's economic turmoil disappointed millions of cricket fans in the subcontinent. The T20 league will be held in three different locations, and the league stage of the competition will use a double round-robin format. Jaffna Kings, who are the tournament's defending champions, will try to win the trophy once more under the direction of Thisara Perera.

LPL Live Streaming and Telecast details

The SonyLIV app and website will offer live coverage of the Lanka Premier League in 2022. Live coverage of matches will also be available in India on the Sony Sports Network.

LPL Schedule

December 6: Jaffna Kings vs Galle Gladiators – 3:00 PM IST, Colombo Stars vs Kandy Warriors – 7:30 PM IST

December 7: Dambulla Giants vs Jaffna Kings - 3:00 PM IST, Galle Gladiators vs Kandy Warriors – 7:30 PM IST

December 8: Dambulla Giants vs Colombo Stars - 3:00 PM IST

December 10: Kandy Warriors vs Jaffna Kings - 7:30 PM IST

December 11: Colombo Stars vs Galle Gladiators – 3:00 PM IST, Jaffna Kings vs Dambulla Giants - 7:30 PM IST

December 12: Kandy Warriors vs Galle Gladiators - 3:00 PM IST, Colombo Stars vs Jaffna Kings - 7:30 PM IST

December 13: Dambulla Giants vs Kandy Warriors - 3:00 PM IST, Galle Gladiators vs Colombo Stars - 7:30 PM IST

December 14: Jaffna Kings vs Kandy Warriors - 3:00 PM IST, Colombo Stars vs Dambulla Giants - 7:30 PM IST

December 17: Dambulla Giants vs Galle Gladiators - 3:00 PM IST, Kandy Warriors vs Colombo Stars - 7:30 PM IST

December 18: Galle Gladiators vs Jaffna Kings - 3:00 PM IST, Kandy Warriors vs Dambulla Giants - 7:30 PM IST

December 19: Jaffna Kings vs Colombo Stars - 3:00 PM IST, Galle Gladiators vs Dambulla Giants - 7:30 PM IST

December 21: TBC vs TBC, Qualifier 1 - 3:00 PM IST, TBC vs TBC, Eliminator - 7:30 PM IST

December 22: TBC vs TBC, Qualifier 2 - 7:30 PM IST

December 23: TBC vs TBC, Final

LPL Full Squads

Galle Gladiators

Azam Khan, Anwar Ali, Sammu Ashan, Sachindu Colombage, Nuwan Pradeep, Nuwanidu Fernando, Lakshan Gamage, Iftikhar Ahmed, Imad Wasim, Tharindu Kaushal, Nipun Malinga, Kusal Mendis, Mohammad Hasnain, Kusal Perera, Lakshan Sandakan, Sarfaraz Ahmed, Movin Subasingha, Pulina Tharanga, Nuwan Thushara, Nimesh Vimukthi

Colombo Stars

Chamod Battage, Ravi Bopara, Dinesh Chandimal, Niroshan Dickwella, Dominic Drakes, Nishan Madushka, Benny Howell, Karim Janat, Kevin Koththigoda, Chathuranga Kumara, Suranga Lakmal, Dhananhaya Lakshan, Muditha Lakshan, Lakshita Manasinghe, Angelo Mathews, Naveen-ul-Haq, Navod Paranavithana, Seekkuge Prasanna, Kasun Rajitha, Romario Shepherd, Jeffrey Vandersay

Dambulla Giants

Tom Abell, Jordan Cox, Lasith Croospulle, Shevon Daniel, Chathuranga de Silva, Ravindu Fernando, Haider Ali, Dushan Hemantha, Sachitha Jayatilake, Lahiru Kumara, Lahiru Madushanka, Ramesh Mendis, Noor Ahmad, Kalana Perera, Pramod Madushan, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Tharindu Ratnayake, Dasun Shanaka, Sikandar Raza, Dilum Sudeera, Paul van Meerken, Chamindu Wickramasinghe

Jaffna Kings

Dhananjaya de Silva, Theivendiram Dinoshan, Binura Fernando, Asitha Fernando, Avishka Fernando, James Fuller, Praveen Jayawickrama, Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Suminda Lakshan, Dilshan Madushanka, James Neesham, Nipun Dhananjaya, Thisara Perera, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Ashan Randika, Sadeera Samarawickrama, Shoaib Malik, Maheesh Theekshana, Theesan Vithushan, Vijayakanth Viyaskanth, Waqar Salamkheil, Dunith Wellalage

Kandy Warriors

Lasith Abeyratne, Fabian Allen, Ashen Bandara, Kavin Bandara, Minod Bhanuka, Carlos Brathwaite, Ashian Daniel, Wanindu Hasaranga, Andre Fletcher, Chamika Karunaratne, Janith Liyanage, Kamindu Mendis, Najibullah Zadran, Pathum Nissanka, Matheesha Pathirana, Avishka Perera, Ashan Priyanjan, Malinda Pushpakumara, Oshane Thomas, Isuru Udana, Chamindu Wijesinghe

