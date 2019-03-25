हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
IPL 2019

Lasith Malinga likely to play next two IPL matches for Mumbai Indians

The three-time winners will lock horns with Royal Challengers Bangalore and Kings XI Punjab in back-to-back away games on March 28 and 30 respectively.

Lasith Malinga likely to play next two IPL matches for Mumbai Indians
Image Credits: Reuters

New Delhi: Lasith Malinga is likely to be available for the next two IPL matches for Mumbai Indians after Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) softened its stance on the participation of the veteran pacer in a domestic ODI tournament.

SLC had earlier announced that only those players would be eligible for selection in the World Cup squad, who would compete in Super Provincial One-Day domestic tournament, slated from April 4 to 11. 

The diktat had forced Malinga to make himself unavailable for Mumbai Indians' first six matches.

However, according to a report in ESPNcricinfo, the SLC has changed its stance after a few calls by BCCI.

SLC Chief selector Ashantha de Mel said that Malinga's place in the World Cup-bound squad is guaranteed, so he is free to participate in the IPL. 

"We have no issues if he goes to IPL - the board had given him a no-objection certificate already, so he's free to go. Anyway he has been one of our best bowlers in one-dayers, so there's no question about his place in the team," Mel said.

"Anyway he has been one of our best bowlers in one-dayers, so there's no question about his place in the team," Mel added.

The news of Malinga's participation will boost Mumbai Indians' confidence as they aim to register their first win of the tournament after losing to Delhi Capitals on Sunday.

The three-time winners will lock horns with Royal Challengers Bangalore and Kings XI Punjab in back-to-back away games on March 28 and 30 respectively.

Tags:
IPL 2019Lasith MalingaSri LankaMumbaiDelhiCricket
Next
Story

South Africa's Reeza Hendricks, Andile Phehlukwayo attain career-best T20I rankings

Must Watch

PT1M53S

Last rites of martyr Hari Bhakar performed in his village Joosari in Nagaur, Rajasthan