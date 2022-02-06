Lata Mangeshkar passes away: Sachin Tendulkar gets emotional on death of music legend

Indian cricket great Sachin Tendulkar reacted to the passing away of Indian music legend Lata Mangeshkar. She passed away early morning on Sunday (February 6) in Mumbai. She was not well for the past one month and her soul left body in the Breach Candy hospital of Mumbai.

I consider myself fortunate to have been a part of Lata Didi's life. She always showered me with her love and blessings. With her passing away, a part of me feels lost too. She'll always continue to live in our hearts through her music. pic.twitter.com/v5SK7q23hs — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) February 6, 2022

