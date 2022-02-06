हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Cricket

Lata Mangeshkar passes away: Sachin Tendulkar gets emotional on death of music legend

Indian cricket great Sachin Tendulkar reacted to the passing away of Indian music legend Lata Mangeshkar. She passed away early morning on Sunday (February 6) in Mumbai. She was not well for the past one month and her soul left body in the Breach Candy hospital of Mumbai. 

Lata Mangeshkar passes away: Sachin Tendulkar gets emotional on death of music legend

Indian cricket great Sachin Tendulkar reacted to the passing away of Indian music legend Lata Mangeshkar. She passed away early morning on Sunday (February 6) in Mumbai. She was not well for the past one month and her soul left body in the Breach Candy hospital of Mumbai. 

Passing his condolences on her death, Sachin wrote on his Twitter: "I consider myself fortunate to have been a part of Lata Didi’s life. She always showered me with her love and blessings. With her passing away, a part of me feels lost too. She’ll always continue to live in our hearts through her music."

More to follow

 

