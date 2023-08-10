Latest Cricket News: Ahead Of Asia Cup 2023 And ODI World Cup, THIS Pakistan Coach Steps Down Mark Coles

trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2647418
Last Updated: Aug 10, 2023, 08:46 PM IST|Source: Bureau

Mark Coles has stepped down as the head coach of the Pakistan women’s cricket team due to personal reasons, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) informed on Thursday. Coles, the former New Zealand cricket coach and player, will not be available with the women’s side for the upcoming white-ball series against South Africa, which is set to start on September 1 in Karachi, the PCB informed in a release on Thursday.

Coles, who had previously served as head coach of the women’s team from 2017 to 2019, was appointed again this year in April. "The PCB would like to extend its gratitude to Mark Coles for his brief stint with the women's side and wishes him well in his future endeavours," the PCB said in a statement.

Coles was initially appointed head coach of the Pakistan women's national cricket team on a trial basis in 2017 before being given a two-year contract after Pakistan women defeated New Zealand in a match. He was given the job on the condition that he would live in Pakistan.

During his stint as head coach, Pakistan won nine of the 28 Women's One Day Internationals that they played, and 12 of their 30 Women's Twenty20 International matches, and also finished fifth in the 2017–20 ICC Women's Championship.

