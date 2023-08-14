Latest Cricket News: Ahead Of Asia Cup 2023, Shaheen Shah Afridi Decides To Play For This Team In T20 League

Pakistan pacer Shaheen Shah Afridi has signed up to play in a new T20 franchise tournament. Afridi will be seen in the next edition of the ILT20 which has a total of six teams. Afridi will be plying his trade at Desert Vipers. The next edition of the league will be held in United Arab Emirates from January 13 to February 12. The first season was won by Northern Warriors. Afridi joins a list of international stars who play in the ILT20 league including Andre Russell, Wanindu Hasaranga, Sikandar Raza, Chris Lynn, Kieron Pollard and Chris Woakes.

The fast bowler who has made a stunning impression around the world with his pacy left-arm deliveries (229 wickets in 161 T20s) will play for the inaugural season’s finalists Desert Vipers. The full list of new signings for Season 2 will be unveiled in the next few days, the tournament is scheduled to take place in January-February 2024.



Since his T20I debut in 2018, Shaheen has made phenomenal progress across formats. Last year, he was adjudged the ICC Player of the Year and earned The Sir Garfield Sobers Trophy – the biggest ICC annual award for a cricketer. His international wickets tally stands at 239 (105 Tests, 70 ODIs and 64 T20Is).

Shaheen has a real knack of taking wickets at the start of his bowling spells, the 23-year-old has so far captured 42 first over wickets in the T20 format. Shaheen Shah Afridi: “I am excited to join the Desert Vipers. I know there are many Pakistan cricket fans in the UAE, and I hope they will support our team in the upcoming DP World ILT20."