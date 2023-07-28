Latest Cricket News: MI New York Book Spot In MLC 2023 Challenger With Win Over Washington Freedom

MI New York secured their spot in Friday’s Challenger match after defeating Washington Freedom in an entertaining clash in the eliminator match of Major League Cricket at Grand Prairie Stadium, Dallas on Thursday. MI New York posted 141 runs for the loss of seven wickets in their 20 overs and beat the Washington Freedom after restricting them to 125 runs for the loss of nine wickets in the second innings.

The Washington Freedom won the toss and elected to bowl first. MI New York had a shaky start to their innings, as opener Monank Patel (5) lost his wicket cheaply by the third over. Nicholas Pooran (1) soon followed him back to the pavilion as he failed to make his mark with the bat. New York was struggling to put runs on the board as Shayan Jahangir (25) failed to build on his start and lost his wicket in the tenth over as MI were closing in on the 50-run mark. Dewald Brevis and Tim David carefully constructed a crucial partnership that steadied the ship for MI New York as they helped their team cross the 100-run mark.

New York, unfortunately, lost the wicket of Tim David (23) by the sixteenth over as he failed to build on his blistering knock. Prodigious South African batter, Dewald Brevis (57) scored a crucial half-century but lost his wicket in the seventeenth over. David Wiese (3) got run out in the following over as he struggled to add to New York’s total. Rashid Khan (2) lost his wicket on the final ball of the first innings, while Steven Taylor remained not out for 15 runs off 12 balls on the other end. MI New York managed to score 141 runs in their 20 overs for the loss of seven wickets. Saurabh Netravalkar picked up two wickets for Washington Freedom, while Justin Dill, Akeal Hosein, and Marco Jansen picked up a wicket each.



Washington Freedom had a tremulous start to the second innings, opener Matthew Short (8) lost his wicket cheaply at the start of the third over. Andries Gous and Mukhtar Ahmed helped their team recover quickly. But Gous (24) failed to build on his decent start and lost his wicket in the eighth over as Washington was closing in on the 50-run mark. Mukhtar Ahmed’s (19) wicket was the next to fall right at the start of the eleventh over. Captain, Moises Henriques (2) lost his wicket in the very same over as Washington Freedom was struggling to build a fruitful partnership to give themselves a chance of chasing down the target.

Obus Pienaar (4) lost his wicket cheaply in the subsequent over. Glenn Phillips’ (20) wicket was the next to fall in the fifteenth over after a fighting knock that gave Washington Freedom hope of chasing down the target. Akeal Hosein and Marco Jansen guided Washington past the 100-run mark with a valiant partnership. Hosein (11) lost his wicket in the eighteenth over and was soon followed back to the pavilion by Marco Jansen (28) in the very same over. Justin Dill (3) lost his wicket in the final over as Washington Freedom’s innings came to a close at 125 runs in their 20 overs for the loss of nine wickets. MI New York clinched victory in the eliminator as Washington Freedom’s campaign in the inaugural season of Major League Cricket came to an end. Trent Boult showcased his world-class ability with the ball as he picked up four wickets for MI New York, while Nosthush Khenjige picked up two wickets and David Wiese picked up one wicket.

